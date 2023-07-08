83°F
Nevada Preps

Former Gorman high jumper adds another US title to collection

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 12:04 am
 
Vashti Cunningham smiles after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field ch ...
Vashti Cunningham smiles after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vashti Cunningham reacts after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field ch ...
Vashti Cunningham reacts after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Vashti Cunningham, center, who won the gold medal for the women's high jump, poses with silver ...
Vashti Cunningham, center, who won the gold medal for the women's high jump, poses with silver medalist Rylee Anderson and bronze medalist Jenna Rogers, during a medal ceremony during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Former Bishop Gorman standout Vashti Cunningham claimed her 13th U.S. high jump title with a victory at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

The 25-year-old, two-time Olympian advances to the world championships Aug. 18-27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Cunningham cleared 6 feet, 3¼ inches, Friday to prevail over silver medalist Rylee Anderson and Jenna Rogers (both 6-1¼).

Cunningham claimed her sixth straight U.S. outdoor title to go with seven straight indoor titles.

In other action Friday, Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100 meters in 10.82 seconds two years after her national title was stripped because of a positive test for marijuana.

Moments after Richardson’s win, Cravont Charleston pulled an upset in the men’s 100, finishing in 9.95 to edge 2019 world champion Christian Coleman by .01. It was the 25-year-old Charleston’s first final in a major meet.

Other winners included Anna Hall in the heptathlon, Harrison Williams in the decathlon and Donald Scott in the men’s triple jump.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.

