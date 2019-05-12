Girls regions: Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond sprints to victory

Edmond ran the 100 meters in 11.84 seconds on Saturday at Desert Oasis to secure the Moutain Region championship — and an automatic bid to the Class 4A state meet next week. Teammate Aniya Smith finished second in 12.11, and Centennial’s Quincy Bonds ran 12.16 for third.

Bishop Gorman’s Emilia Puskas (115) runs for first place in the Desert Regions girls 3200 meter run at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rancho sprinter Amir’a Edmond already has the state’s fastest time in the 100-meter dash this season.

Now she has a region title to go with it.

Edmond ran the 100 meters in 11.84 seconds on Saturday at Desert Oasis to secure the Moutain Region championship — and an automatic bid to the Class 4A state meet next week. Teammate Aniya Smith finished second in 12.11, and Centennial’s Quincy Bonds ran 12.16 for third.

“My main thing was making it to state and running well,” said Edmond, who didn’t qualify for the state meet in the 100 last year. “It helps to focus on yourself, focus on your race and the race you want.”

Edmond did not break the 12-second mark last year, but trained all year for her senior season. She ran the 100 in 11.76 in Friday’s preliminaries, and says she thinks she can go even faster at the state meet.

“Last year, I had a disappointment,” said Edmond, who also won the 200 in 24.27. “I wanted to run good (today).”

Edmond helped the Rams finish fifth in the team standings.

Centennial, for the ninth straight year, won the team championship with 212 points.

Ashley Moore set a state record in the triple jump with an effort of 41 feet, 11½ inches and won the long jump (18-4¼) for Centennial.

Bonds won the 100 hurdles in 14.40 and the 300 hurdles in 44.27.

“They really want to make the mark and get ready for college,” Bulldogs coach Roy Session said. “They want to go for nine state titles. They have a bigger picture in mind.”

Faith Lutheran finished second with 98.5 points and Arbor View scored 55 to finish third.

Desert Region

Basic’s Raquel Chavez was the fastest distance runner in the state this year.

But Bishop Gorman’s Emilia Puskas was faster on Saturday.

Puskas held off Chavez to claim the Desert Region title in 1,600 in 5:15.91. Chavez finished second in 5:18.13, and Coronado’s Erin Shannon finished third in 5:24.37.

Puskas and Chavez are friends, but friendship is irrelevant on the track with titles are involved.

“We will always have that competition with each other,” Puskas said. “We really push each other, we really know what each other’s strategies are and we always seem to run our best times together.”

The Gaels didn’t contend for the team title, though, ceding the top three places to Silverado, Coronado and Sierra Vista. The Skyhawks claimed first place with 107 points, edging the Cougars’ 105 and the Mountain Lions’ 104.

Silverado coach Jerry Oliver said he suspected earlier this season that his team could compete for the Desert Region title.

“As the year went on, we were doing well in a lot of invitations and stuff,” Oliver said. “I knew we would be in a tight race and have a shot, definitely top three. We kind of knew going in. We didn’t really want to make it a big deal to the girls.”

Silverado claimed both the 400 (48.5) and 800 (1:43.29) relays, and Skyhawks sprinter Alayna Verner won the 400 in 56.23. Grace Cunningham won the high jump (5-7) and long jump (16-10½), and Toni Mack won the triple jump (37-6).

“They were excited,” Oliver said. “I don’t think it really hit them that they won.”

Class 3A Southern Region

At Overton, Ashlyn Western won the 800 in 2:26.67 and the 1,600 in 5:31.13 to lead Moapa Valley to the team title in the Class 3A Southern Region meet.

The Pirates had 129 points. Mojave was second with 120, and Virgin Valley was third with 89.

Mojave’s Kiara Biscette won the 400 in 59.99 and the triple jump with a mark of 35-0.

Del Sol’s Charleyanse Howard won the 100 in 12.46, the 200 in 25.67 and cleared 5-0 to win the high jump.

Sunrise Mountain’s Kapua Pulotu threw 134-9 to win the discus and took the shot put with a mark of 36-11¾.

Class 2A Southern Region

At Overton, Olivia Hendrix won all four of her events and helped White Pine run away with the team title in the Class 2A Southern Region meet.

Hendrix won the 100 hurdles (17.8), the 300 hurdles (50.54), the high jump (5-0) and the triple jump (31-2) as White Pine racked up 380 points. Laughlin was a distant second with 71.

The Bobcats’ Madison Rick won the 100 (13.27), the 200 (27.48) and the long jump (15-4).

Class 1A Southern Region

At Overton, Lilah Swanson won three individual events to help Tonopah win a tight battle for the Class 1A Southern Region crown.

Swanson cleared 4-4 to win the high jump, threw 86-9 to win the discus and was first in the shot put with a mark of 27-8. Tonopah finished with 178 points. Beatty was second with 169, followed by GV Christian with 140.

The Muckers’ Emma Scobee won the 100 (13.44) and the 200 (28.19).

Pahranagat Valley’s McKenzie Poulsen won the 100 hurdles in 19.03, the triple jump with a mark of 31-9, and the long jump with a mark of 15-5½.

GV Christian’s Elena Sands won both the 1,600 (6:28.72) and the 3,200 (14:13.45).