Roundup: Essence Johnson helps Cimarron win three-team meet

Essence Johnson won three individual events and ran on the winning 400 meter relay team Tuesday to help host Cimarron-Memorial’s girls track team win a three-team meet.

Johnson won the 100 hurdles in 18.3 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 51.96. She cleared 4 feet, 8 inches to win the high jump.

Jasmine Reiter won the long jump with an effort of 15-1¼ and ran on the winning 400 relay team for the Spartans, who finished with 115 points. Shadow Ridge was second with 105 points, and Arbor View had six.

Shadow Ridge’s Abbie Zuhlke won the shot put (32-9½) and discus (103-6).

Cimarron boys win

At Cimarron, Malik Barrow had a hand in three event wins to help the Spartans win a four-team boys meet.

Barrow won the 200 in 23.09 and ran a leg on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams to help the Spartans to a total of 115 points. Shadow Ridge was second with 109, followed by The Meadows with 11 and Arbor View with four.

Cimarron’s Branden Smith won the 300 hurdles in 44.02 and the triple jump with an effort of 42-9, and teammate Roger Garcia won the 100 in 11.61 and ran on the winning 800 relay team.