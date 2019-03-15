Roundup: Mojave’s Alanna Gilbert wins three events

Mojave’s Alanna Gilbert won three individual events as the host Rattlers nipped Virgin Valley to claim a three team meet.

Mojave’s Alanna Gilbert won three individual events as the host Rattlers nipped Virgin Valley to claim a three-team girls track meet on Thursday.

Gilbert won the 800 in 2 minutes, 41.8 seconds. She also took the 1,600 in 5:59.8 and the 3,200 in 13:28.for Mojave, which had 65 points.

Virgin Valley was second with 63, and Sunrise Mountain had 13.

Tiffany Palmer won the 300 hurdles (49.8) and was second in the 110 hurdles, and teammate Jasmine Kaufman took the shot put (37 feet, 2 inches) and was second in the discus for the Rattlers.

Virgin Valley’s Macee Bundy won the 100 (12.8) and 200 (26.6) and ran on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams.

Nikita Eskelsen took the 100 hurdles (16.1) and long jump (15-8) and ran on the 400 relay, and Julia Ramirez won the 400 (1:02.8), ran on the winning 400 and 1,600 relays and placed third in the 200 for the Bulldogs.

Sunrise Mountain’s Kapua Pulotu won the discus (139-8) and was second in the shot put.

Isabella Davis leads Valley to victory

At Del Sol, Isabella Davis won the 800 (2:48.36), 1,600 (6:16.75) and 3,200 (13:38.59) to lead Valley to the win in a four-team meet.

Dejiah Cobb won the long jump (14-2) and triple jump (29-11) for the Vikings, who had 78 points. Del Sol was second with 60, followed by GV Christian (39) and Democracy Prep (28).

Karla Roberts won the 300 hurdles (1:00.37) and was second in the 100 hurdles for Valley.

Del Sol’s Kaitlin Harrah won the shot put (28-2½) and discus (88-5), and teammate Nakayla Roberts won the 400 (1:02.75), finished second in the 100 and third in the 200.

Ashley Moore keys Centennial win

At Shadow Ridge, Ashley Moore had three first-place finishes to lead Centennial to victory over the Mustangs and Pahranagat Valley.

Moore won the 300 hurdles (47.29) and triple jump (37-7) and ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Kendally Hawkins won the 100 (13.07), ran on the winning 400 relay and took third in the long jump for the Bulldogs, who had 92 points.

Shadow Ridge had 74 points, and Pahranagat Valley scored nine.

Chelsea Janis won the 200 (26.69) and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams for Centennial.

Shadow Ridge’s Zsofia Simon won the 100 hurdles (15.81) and high jump, and teammate Abigail Zuhlke was first in the shot put (29-11) and discus (104-11).