Roundup: Spring Valley tops Sierra Vista

Isabella Iacob and Kenna Scott each won two events on Thursday to lead Spring Valley’s girls track team to a 74-58 home victory over Sierra Vista.

Iacob won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 2.5 seconds, and took the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 2 inches. Scott won the discus (26-1) and shot put (88-7).

Hermon Mebrahtu won the 1,600 (6:02.12), placed second in the 800 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team for the Grizzlies.

Sierra Vista’s Ajanae Cressey won the 100 hurdles (16.14) and triple jump (31-8) and placed second in the 300 hurdles. Sarriah Brown won the 800 (2:19.79) and ran on the winning 400 relay for the Mountain Lions.

Hannah Watson leads Moapa Valley to victory

At Overton, Hannah Watson won the high jump (4-8) and pole vault (10-6) and ran on the winning 800 relay team to lead Moapa Valley past Boulder City and Del Sol.

Watson also finished second in the 100 hurdles for the Pirates, who had 104 points. Boulder City had 43, and Del Sol scored 33.

Elin Rohdin won the 1,600 (6:16.04), placed third in the pole vault and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team for Moapa Valley. Coy Overson won the 100 (14.68), and Alexi Gould won the 200 (29.8) for the Pirates. Both ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Del Sol’s Nakala Nadeau won the 100 hurdles (16.85), the 300 hurdles (52.73) and ran on the winning 400 relay team. Kaitlin Harrah was first in the shot put (27-6½) and discus (86-0) for the Dragons.

Shadow Ridge tops Palo Verde

At Shadow Ridge, Zsofia Simon and Abigail Zuhlke each won two individual events as the Mustangs beat Palo Verde, 116-39.

Simon won the 100 hurdles (16-3) and long jump (15-5½), and Zuhlke was first in the shot put (30-2) and discus (97-11).

Jacklyn Monje won the 200 (28.6), tied for third in the 200 and ran on the winning 800 relay for Shadow Ridge.

Palo Verde’s Alana Sullivan won the 100 (13.2) and 400 (1:05.9) and tied for third in the 200. Hailey Hill added victories in the 800 (2:40.3) and 1,600 (5:51.5) for the Panthers.