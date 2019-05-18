State meets: Quincy Bonds helps Centennial girls build big lead

Bonds, who also ran on the winning 400 relay team and finished third in the 100, helped Centennial build a big lead heading into Saturday’s events.

The familiar state meet pink ponytail waving and bobbing behind her, Quincy Bonds took another leap toward her ultimate goal on Friday evening during the first day of the Class 4A state track meet at Desert Oasis.

When Bonds winning time in the 100-meter hurdles was announced, the Centennial junior gaped in surprise. Her 14.25 seconds was a personal record and a surprise, especially since she said she clipped at least one hurdle in the middle of the race.

“All season, I just worked to get down in the low 14.4s or 14.3s,” Bonds said. “Both of my older sisters went in the 13s, so 14.2 is a step closer.”

Bonds, who also ran on the winning 400 relay team and finished third in the 100, helped Centennial build a big lead heading into Saturday’s events.

Centennial has 66 points, more than double second-place Carson’s 32.

Bonds has two of what she hopes will be three titles this weekend. On Saturday morning, she will try to repeat as the 300 hurdles champion in a field that includes her younger sister, freshman Zoey Bonds.

Even as she goes for that title, Bonds still has her sights set on older sisters Tiana and Talie. Tiana Bonds set the state record in the 100 hurdles in 2014 at 13.50 seconds.

“They are the only two girls ever to go 13 in Nevada,” Quincy Bonds said. “It’s so nice to have them there, in the same house. To have them as mentors.”

Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond won the 100 in a state record of 11.68. It was the second consecutive week that Edmond had lowered the state mark, after she went 11.76 a week ago at regionals.

“I felt like that other race (a week ago) was easy,” Edmond said. “So I knew I could go faster. I was just making sure I executed. I wanted to make sure my start was better, and that I finished good.”

In the boys Class 4A meet, Legacy’s Jerry Martin won the 100 in 10.57 seconds, holding off Las Vegas’ Devin Perkins and Bishop Gorman’s Kyu Kelly, who both finished in 10.66.

The field was wide open after Reed’s Malachi Bibbs, who had the best time in the state in the event, false started in the Northern Region meet.

“Most definitely (it changed things),” Martin said. “But it was a good race. They gave me competition to the last push.”

And had Bibbs been in the field?

“That most definitely would be a show,” Martin said. “We’ll put that on the wish list.”

Bishop Gorman holds the team lead in the boys Class 4A meet with 52 points. Reed is second with 33.

In Class 3A, Mojave’s boys scored 65 points on the first day and lead the field. Churchill County is second with 41½. Spring Creek’s girls scored 74 points and hold a commanding lead over second-place Elko (32).