Wind, dust postpone Tuesday’s track meets

All Southern Nevada track meets scheduled for Tuesday were postponed by the Clark County School District.

Thinkstock

All Southern Nevada track meets scheduled for Tuesday were postponed by the Clark County School District.

A high wind advisory and dust advisory led to the postponements of meets scheduled at Cimarron-Memorial, Coronado, Durango, Mojave and Rancho.

Reschedule dates have not been announced, but any make-up meets would be held after the CCSD’s Spring Break, which is April 15-19.