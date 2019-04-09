87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Track & Field

Wind, dust postpone Tuesday’s track meets

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2019 - 4:14 pm
 

All Southern Nevada track meets scheduled for Tuesday were postponed by the Clark County School District.

A high wind advisory and dust advisory led to the postponements of meets scheduled at Cimarron-Memorial, Coronado, Durango, Mojave and Rancho.

Reschedule dates have not been announced, but any make-up meets would be held after the CCSD’s Spring Break, which is April 15-19.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond (843) runs for first place, followed by teammate Aniya Sm ...
Girls regions: Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond sprints to victory
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Edmond ran the 100 meters in 11.84 seconds on Saturday at Desert Oasis to secure the Moutain Region championship — and an automatic bid to the Class 4A state meet next week. Teammate Aniya Smith finished second in 12.11, and Centennial’s Quincy Bonds ran 12.16 for third.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Emily Wickens guides Coronado to victory
RJ

Emily Wickens won two individual events and ran on the winning 800-meter relay team Monday to help Coronado’s girls track team capture a four-team meet at Foothill.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Deijah Cobb helps Valley win three-team meet
RJ

Deijah Cobb won one event and finished second in another, and host Valley won three of the four relays en route to capturing a three-team girls track meet on Wednesday.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Del Sol captures four-team meet
RJ

CharLeyanse Howard won three individual events Wednesday to help host Del Sol’s girls track team to victory in a four-team meet.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Quartet leads Crusaders past Palo Verde
RJ

Megan Bocobo, Sanniyah Haye, Erin Thompson and Dubem Ezeanolue each won two individual events Tuesday to help Faith Lutheran’s girls track team to a 108-31 win over visiting Palo Verde.