Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores ad top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

(Getty Images)

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Tee Bartlett, Coronado: The sophomore center had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars beat Palo Verde 80-62.

Tai Coleman, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard finished with 17 points, four steals and three assists to help the Blue Knights top Awaken Christian 74-13.

Prince Davis, Desert Pines: The sophomore made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in the Jaguars’ 75-52 win over Faith Lutheran.

Scott Hammond, Green Valley: The senior collected 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Gators beat Sunrise Mountain 70-48.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty: The junior guard had 21 points to pace the Patriots to an 80-34 win over Clark.

Girls

Kaniya Boyd, Centennial: The junior had 16 points, eight assists and six steals to lead the Bulldogs past Bishop Gorman 81-52.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The junior guard had 20 points and five assists in the Wildcats’ 54-19 win over Valley.

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard dominated with 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and eight assists in the Spartans’ 61-34 victory over Rancho.

Brayana Miles, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard had 16 points, nine steals and eight assists as the Blue Knights beat Awaken Christian 98-9.

Haylie Western, Moapa Valley: The junior had 15 points and eight rebounds as the Pirates beat Boulder City 58-28.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Gorman 63, Centennial 39

Cimarron-Memorial 63, Cheyenne 55 (OT)

Coronado 80, Palo Verde 62

Desert Pines 75, Faith Lutheran 52

Durango 74, Canyon Springs 41

Green Valley 70, Sunrise Mountain 48

Legacy 58, Western 32

Liberty 80, Clark 34

The Meadows 73, Laughlin 19

Sandy Valley 58, Liberty Baptist 32

Shadow Ridge 71, Doral Academy 28

Sky Pointe 50, Cadence 34

Valley 78, Las Vegas 67

Girls

Adelson School 32, Amplus Academy 29 (OT)

Centennial 81, Bishop Gorman 52

Cimarron-Memorial 61, Rancho 34

Democracy Prep 98, Awaken Christian 9

Foothill 44, Western 5

Las Vegas 54, Valley 19

The Meadows 60, Laughlin 22

Moapa Valley 58, Boulder City 26