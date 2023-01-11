Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores ad top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Tee Bartlett, Coronado: The sophomore center had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars beat Palo Verde 80-62.
Tai Coleman, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard finished with 17 points, four steals and three assists to help the Blue Knights top Awaken Christian 74-13.
Prince Davis, Desert Pines: The sophomore made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in the Jaguars’ 75-52 win over Faith Lutheran.
Scott Hammond, Green Valley: The senior collected 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Gators beat Sunrise Mountain 70-48.
Dedan Thomas, Liberty: The junior guard had 21 points to pace the Patriots to an 80-34 win over Clark.
Girls
Kaniya Boyd, Centennial: The junior had 16 points, eight assists and six steals to lead the Bulldogs past Bishop Gorman 81-52.
Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The junior guard had 20 points and five assists in the Wildcats’ 54-19 win over Valley.
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard dominated with 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and eight assists in the Spartans’ 61-34 victory over Rancho.
Brayana Miles, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard had 16 points, nine steals and eight assists as the Blue Knights beat Awaken Christian 98-9.
Haylie Western, Moapa Valley: The junior had 15 points and eight rebounds as the Pirates beat Boulder City 58-28.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Bishop Gorman 63, Centennial 39
Cimarron-Memorial 63, Cheyenne 55 (OT)
Coronado 80, Palo Verde 62
Desert Pines 75, Faith Lutheran 52
Durango 74, Canyon Springs 41
Green Valley 70, Sunrise Mountain 48
Legacy 58, Western 32
Liberty 80, Clark 34
The Meadows 73, Laughlin 19
Sandy Valley 58, Liberty Baptist 32
Shadow Ridge 71, Doral Academy 28
Sky Pointe 50, Cadence 34
Valley 78, Las Vegas 67
Girls
Adelson School 32, Amplus Academy 29 (OT)
Centennial 81, Bishop Gorman 52
Cimarron-Memorial 61, Rancho 34
Democracy Prep 98, Awaken Christian 9
Foothill 44, Western 5
Las Vegas 54, Valley 19
The Meadows 60, Laughlin 22
Moapa Valley 58, Boulder City 26