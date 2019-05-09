Roundup: Kilmor Amor helps Spartans reach Mountain semifinals

Kilmor Amor had 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs Wednesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team down Shadow Ridge, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Region Tournament at Palo Verde.

Maximo Torres added 10 kills, 10 assists and 10 digs, and Dylan Lacoste had eight kills and four digs for the Spartans. Hakeem Williams had five kills, three aces and three blocks for Cimarron (23-16), which will face Palo Verde (33-3) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Arbor View.

Palo Verde 3, Rancho 0 — At Palo Verde, Adlai Rodriguez tallied six kills, 11 digs and four assists as the Panthers swept the Rams, 25-7, 25-10, 25-17.

Cooper Jarman dished out 14 assists, and Scott Solan had six kills for Palo Verde. Jared Brady notched five kills, and Kade Madsen supplied four kills for the Panthers.

Arbor View 3, Las Vegas 0 — At Centennial, Gideon Belnap had 12 kills to help the Aggies to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-13 win over the Wildcats.

Jaylen Harris had eight kills, and Logan Bollinger added six kills and two blocks for Arbor View. Max Senior dished out 26 assists, and Tyler Worthington had 22 digs and three aces for the Aggies (32-5), who will host Centennial (32-7) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Jaelin Gray paced Las Vegas (18-20) with six kills and nine digs. Leander Gates had five kills and three digs, and Ashton Barney had seven digs for Las Vegas.

Centennial 3, Bonanza 0 — At Centennial, Mark Frazier had 12 kills and four blocks to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-6, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of the Bengals.

E.J. Yearby had 19 digs, and Nahmani Brown added 11 kills for Centennial (32-7) , which got seven kills and four aces from Justin Madsen.

Mark Thuet led Bonanza (12-15) with eight digs and five kills.

Desert Region

Sean Borla recorded 16 digs, three kills, three aces and two blocks, and Caden Thomas added 14 digs, seven kills and two blocks to guide Silverado to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 win over Durango in a Desert Region quarterfinal at Coronado.

Logan Edington chipped in with nine kills for Silverado (22-16), which will meet Coronado (29-11) in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Basic.

Jack Plourde tallied 34 assists, and Eion McMelroy had 14 kills for Durango (18-9).

Coronado 3, Sierra Vista 0 — At Coronado, Jacob Ceci had 17 kills and nine digs to help the Cougars to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of the Mountain Lions.

Randy Cowles had 15 kills, and Alex White added 33 assists and 15 digs for Coronado.

Croix Reganit had eight kills, nine digs and two blocks for Sierra Vista (17-20). Jalen O’Neal added 20 assists and eight digs, and Matt Wingco had 18 digs and three assists for the Mountain Lions.

Liberty 3, Green Valley 1 — At Liberty, Sefania Mamea dished out 37 assists to help the Patriots to a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Gators.

Pascal Chavez had 18 kills and six digs, and Atapana Malele-Faaifo supplied 16 digs for Liberty (17-10), which will face Foothill (24-14) in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Basic. Jordan Wafer and Tanner Billiu each added nine kills for the Patriots.

Green Valley finished 17-21.

Foothill 3, Spring Valley 0 — At Foothill, Caleb Stearman had nine kills, 17 assists, four blocks and two aces to lead the Falcons (24-14).

Brock Weaver had 11 kills, seven digs and three aces, and Chandler Higbee had 18 assists and three aces for Foothill, which got eight kills from Sawyer Campbell.

Mariano Saucedo had nine kills and two blocks, and Alan Quach had 27 assists for Spring Valley (11-16). Cesar Godinez had 10 digs for the Grizzlies.