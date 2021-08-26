Wednesday’s best high school performances — PHOTOS
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s best
Top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over Shadow Ridge.
Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored two goals in a 4-2 loss to Green Valley.
Girls soccer
Haley Bigler, Silverado — The senior scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.
Emmie Cabrales, Clark — She handed out two assists in a 5-4 win over Valley.
Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Durango.
Annika Griffith, Clark — She had two goals and one assist in a 5-4 win over Valley.
Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman scored three goals in her debut, a 5-1 win over Durango.
Arianna Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Vanessa Mann, Silverado — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.
Jeanie Tuku, Spring Valley — The junior had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Girls volleyball
Kayleigh Kennedy, Faith Lutheran — The junior had five kills, nine aces and eight digs in a three-set sweep of Arbor View.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Palo Verde 4, Shadow Ridge 2
Girls soccer
Coronado 5, Green Valley 1
Crossover Cup
At Spring Valley
Clark 5, Valley 4
Spring Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0
At Durango
Silverado 6, Desert Pines 0
Moapa Valley 5, Durango 1
Girls volleyball
Faith Lutheran d. Arbor View, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Pinecrest Cadence d. Pinecrest Sloan Canyon, 25-18, 25-17, 25-7
