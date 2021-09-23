Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s best
Boys soccer
Abel Lopez, Bonanza — The senior had three goals in a 5-5 draw against Foothill.
Roman Rose, Boulder City — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 win over Basic.
Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-5 draw against Bonanza.
Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 5-5 draw against Bonanza.
Girls soccer
Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had two goals in a 7-2 win over Mojave.
Danielle Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.
Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Durango.
Esmeralda Guillen, Rancho — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Doral Academy.
Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 6-1 win over Durango.
Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cheyenne.
Magaly Lopez, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-2 win over Mojave.
Ashley Mendez, Boulder City — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cheyenne.
Emma Metzel, Sky Pointe — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Laney Paley, Doral Academy — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Rancho.
Leanne Sawyer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Desert Pines.
Kanyanat Sukahata, Clark — The sophomore scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Western.
Jaycee Tonner, Silverado — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Basic.
Ashley Tortomasi, Sky Pointe — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Girls volleyball
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The freshman had 19 assists, 10 digs and three aces in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.
Alyssa Jolley, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had seven kills and four aces in a three-set win over Desert Pines.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 11 kills, six digs and three aces in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Bonanza 5, Foothill 5
Boulder City 3, Basic 2
Girls soccer
Bonanza 4, Spring Valley 0
Boulder City 9, Cheyenne 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Desert Pines 0
Clark 2, Western 1
Coronado 5, Centennial 1
Legacy 7, Canyon Springs 0
Moapa Valley 6, Durango 1
Rancho 3, Doral Academy 2
Silverado 7, Basic 0
Sky Pointe 5, Sunrise Mountain 1
SLAM Nevada 7, Mojave 2
Virgin Valley 7, Del Sol 0
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Virgin Valley, 25-22, 25-11, 25-8
Clark d. Somerset Losee, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Coral Academy d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-8, 25-18, 25-16
Moapa Valley d. Desert Pines, 25-11, 25-6, 25-8
The Meadows d. Calvary Chapel, 25-15, 27-29, 25-11, 25-19
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.