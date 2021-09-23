77°F
Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 9:35 pm
 
Coronado's Alexis Pashales (7) shoots the ball for a score during the second half of a girl's s ...
Coronado's Alexis Pashales (7) shoots the ball for a score during the second half of a girl's soccer game against Centennial at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s best

Boys soccer

Abel Lopez, Bonanza — The senior had three goals in a 5-5 draw against Foothill.

Roman Rose, Boulder City — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 win over Basic.

Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-5 draw against Bonanza.

Maxwell Spingler, Foothill — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 5-5 draw against Bonanza.

Girls soccer

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had two goals in a 7-2 win over Mojave.

Danielle Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Durango.

Esmeralda Guillen, Rancho — The freshman had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Doral Academy.

Abbie Hammons, Moapa Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 6-1 win over Durango.

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cheyenne.

Magaly Lopez, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-2 win over Mojave.

Ashley Mendez, Boulder City — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cheyenne.

Emma Metzel, Sky Pointe — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Laney Paley, Doral Academy — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Rancho.

Leanne Sawyer, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Desert Pines.

Kanyanat Sukahata, Clark — The sophomore scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Western.

Jaycee Tonner, Silverado — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Basic.

Ashley Tortomasi, Sky Pointe — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The freshman had 19 assists, 10 digs and three aces in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.

Alyssa Jolley, Moapa Valley — The sophomore had seven kills and four aces in a three-set win over Desert Pines.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 11 kills, six digs and three aces in a three-set win over Virgin Valley.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Bonanza 5, Foothill 5

Boulder City 3, Basic 2

Girls soccer

Bonanza 4, Spring Valley 0

Boulder City 9, Cheyenne 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Desert Pines 0

Clark 2, Western 1

Coronado 5, Centennial 1

Legacy 7, Canyon Springs 0

Moapa Valley 6, Durango 1

Rancho 3, Doral Academy 2

Silverado 7, Basic 0

Sky Pointe 5, Sunrise Mountain 1

SLAM Nevada 7, Mojave 2

Virgin Valley 7, Del Sol 0

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Virgin Valley, 25-22, 25-11, 25-8

Clark d. Somerset Losee, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Coral Academy d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-8, 25-18, 25-16

Moapa Valley d. Desert Pines, 25-11, 25-6, 25-8

The Meadows d. Calvary Chapel, 25-15, 27-29, 25-11, 25-19

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

