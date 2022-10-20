Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Coronado’s Francisco Avila, left, attempts to score while Rancho’s Cesar Patricio Monroy, right, attempts to thwart him during a boys high school soccer game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The senior scored four goals in a 6-2 victory over Rancho.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 victory over Tech.

John Oberes, Green Valley — The junior made six saves in a 3-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.

Angel Reveles, Eldorado — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Durango.

Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over Durango.

Gio Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.

Aiden Sena, Coronado — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Rancho.

Cannon Spooner, Green Valley — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior had three goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Tech.

Girls volleyball

Tailynn Boggs, Arbor View — The senior had 13 assists in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 39 assists and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Piper Halvorson, Arbor View — The sophomore had 13 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 22 assists in a 3-0 victory over Somerset Losee.

Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The senior had eight kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 victory over Somerset Losee.

Megan Uszynski, Boulder City — The junior had 12 kills and nine aces in a 3-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had 15 kills and four blocks in a 3-2 loss to Silverado.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 9, Liberty 1

Boulder City 3, Sky Pointe 0

Centennial 4, Spring Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Canyon Springs 2

Coronado 6, Rancho 2

Del Sol 1, Doral Academy 0

Desert Oasis 3, Arbor View 0

Desert Pines 4, Bonanza 1

Eldorado 6, Durango 0

Faith Lutheran 8, Silverado 0

Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 0

Palo Verde 8, Tech 0

Shadow Ridge 5, Foothill 1

SLAM Nevada 2, Pahrump Valley 0

Valley 2, Clark 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Las Vegas 25-7, 25-15, 25-13

Bonanza d. Western 25-10, 25-10, 25-14

Boulder City d. Desert Pines 25-6, 25-8, 25-8

Silverado d. Palo Verde 25-15, 16-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14

Virgin Valley d. Somerset Losee 25-8, 25-21, 25-12

