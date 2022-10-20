Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Francisco Avila, Coronado — The senior scored four goals in a 6-2 victory over Rancho.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The junior had three goals and three assists in an 8-0 victory over Tech.
John Oberes, Green Valley — The junior made six saves in a 3-0 victory over Sierra Vista.
Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.
Angel Reveles, Eldorado — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Durango.
Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior scored two goals in a 6-0 victory over Durango.
Gio Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Canyon Springs.
Aiden Sena, Coronado — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Rancho.
Cannon Spooner, Green Valley — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over Sierra Vista.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior had three goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Tech.
Girls volleyball
Tailynn Boggs, Arbor View — The senior had 13 assists in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 39 assists and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Piper Halvorson, Arbor View — The sophomore had 13 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.
Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 22 assists in a 3-0 victory over Somerset Losee.
Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The senior had eight kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 victory over Somerset Losee.
Megan Uszynski, Boulder City — The junior had 12 kills and nine aces in a 3-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had 15 kills and four blocks in a 3-2 loss to Silverado.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 9, Liberty 1
Boulder City 3, Sky Pointe 0
Centennial 4, Spring Valley 1
Cimarron-Memorial 4, Canyon Springs 2
Coronado 6, Rancho 2
Del Sol 1, Doral Academy 0
Desert Oasis 3, Arbor View 0
Desert Pines 4, Bonanza 1
Eldorado 6, Durango 0
Faith Lutheran 8, Silverado 0
Green Valley 3, Sierra Vista 0
Palo Verde 8, Tech 0
Shadow Ridge 5, Foothill 1
SLAM Nevada 2, Pahrump Valley 0
Valley 2, Clark 1
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Las Vegas 25-7, 25-15, 25-13
Bonanza d. Western 25-10, 25-10, 25-14
Boulder City d. Desert Pines 25-6, 25-8, 25-8
Silverado d. Palo Verde 25-15, 16-25, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14
Virgin Valley d. Somerset Losee 25-8, 25-21, 25-12
