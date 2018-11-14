2018-19 Liberty Wrestling Capsule

(Thinkstock)

LIBERTY

Head coach: Brady Stickley, third season

Returning lettermen: Seven

Top wrestlers: Jayden Rookhuyzen (So.), Jake Whiddon (Sr.), Nate Kendricks (Sr.), Zephania Maea (So.), Derick Agatonu (Sr.)

Outlook: Rookhuyzen, who likely will wrestle at 145, Whiddon (170), Kendricks (195) and Agatonu (285) all finished second in last year’s Sunrise Region meet, and Maea (220) placed fourth in the region.

“We are returning seven varsity lettermen and believe that the outlook is promising,” Stickley said. “Our incoming freshman group should be able to contribute to our success.”