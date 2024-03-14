2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team revealed

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

First Team

Isaac Balden, SLAM Academy — Won the Class 5A state title at 150 pounds.

Gavin Blondeaux, Green Valley — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 190 pounds.

Aaron Coverdell, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 175 pounds.

Gabriel Delgado, SLAM Academy — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 165 pounds.

Ashish Dhillon, Coronado — Won the 4A state title at 126 pounds.

Drake Hooiman, SLAM Academy — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 132 pounds.

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili, SLAM Academy — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 126 pounds.

Josiah Maestas, SLAM Academy — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 113 pounds.

Jacob Norcross, Bishop Gorman — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 285 pounds.

Deacon Pickett, Centennial — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 157 pounds.

Nat’aani Prado, SLAM Academy — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 120 pounds.

Manuel Saldate, SLAM Academy — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 138 pounds.

Zyon Trujillo, Silverado — Won his second straight 4A state title at 165 pounds.

Melvin Whitehead, Liberty — Won the 5A Southern Region and state titles at 215 pounds.

Emma Albanese, SLAM Academy — Won the girls Southern Region and state titles at 114 pounds.

Billie Bonwell, SLAM Academy — Won the girls Southern Region and state titles at 165 pounds.

Noelani Lutz, SLAM Academy — Won the girls Southern Region and state titles at 120 pounds.

Chloe Mead, Bishop Gorman — Won the girls Southern Region and state titles at 132 pounds.

Sandilynn Paopao, Centennial — Won the girls Southern Region and state titles at 145 pounds.

Mika Yoffee, SLAM Academy — Won the girls Southern Region and state titles at 126 pounds.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Zach Hocker and Jake Rollans, SLAM Academy — The duo guided the Bulls to their third straight 5A boys team title and the girls team title.

Second Team

Noah Avila, Legacy — Won the 4A state title at 150 pounds.

Brennen Benedict, Pahrump Valley — Won his second straight 3A state title at 157 pounds.

Caden Cook, Faith Lutheran — Won the 4A state title at 132 pounds.

Gunner Cortez, Virgin Valley — Won his third straight 3A state title at 150 points.

Centrel Farmer, Chaparral — Won the 4A state title at 144 pounds.

Gavyn Frederick, Moapa Valley — Won the 3A state title at 215 pounds.

Hudson Lile, Rancho — Won the 4A state title at 285 pounds.

Jaxon Mackey, Basic — Won the 5A Southern Region title at 144 pounds and was runner-up at state.

Destin Maestas, SLAM Academy — Won the 5A Southern Region title at 106 pounds and was runner-up at state.

Wynn Philippi, Coronado — Won the 4A state title at 190 pounds.

Jesus Rivera, Rancho — Won the 4A state title at 175 pounds.

Matthew Salvador-Agabin, Cheyenne — Won the 4A state title at 120 pounds.

Kingston Smith, Western — Won the 4A state title at 138 pounds.

Colby Sulliban, Western — Won the 4A state title at 113 pounds.

Mikael Vela, Cheyenne — Won the 4A state title at 106 pounds.

Gabriel Williams, Desert Oasis — Won the 4A state title at 157 pounds.

Benjamin Young, Desert Oasis — Won the 4A state title at 215 pounds.

Addison Canja, Cimarron-Memorial — Won the girls state title at 152 pounds.

Danielle Franco, Shadow Ridge — Won the girls state title at 138 pounds.

Kayli Rhodes, Sierra Vista — Won the girls state title at 100 pounds.

Honorable Mention

Caleb Anderson, Moapa Valley

Kaydyn Brooks, Centennial

Alfred Caci, Sierra Vista

Gage Calton, Lake Mead Academy

Diego Chavez, SLAM Academy

Vitor Da Silva, Sierra Vista

Carlo Esoldo, Shadow Ridge

Jared Evans, Moapa Valley

Oxbert Ezeigbebe, Canyon Springs

Cole Faircloth, Arbor View

Clayton Floyd, Green Valley

Nikolas Gallardo, The Meadows

Vance Maheu, Lake Mead Academy

Shandon Matheson, Moapa Valley

Keli’arah Leafaatoto, Western

Kitana Leafaatoto, Western

Dylan Rider, Lake Mead Academy

Emilio Roybal, SLAM Academy

Leonardo Salzano, Centennial

Daniel Serrano, SLAM Academy

Levi Schmidt, Lake Mead Academy

Renz Soniga, Sierra Vista

Harrison Smith, Bishop Gorman

Kapono Starwood, Sierra Vista

Tylene Tran, Centennial

Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley

