Wrestling

2018-19 Palo Verde Wrestling Capsule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 6:14 am
 

PALO VERDE

Head coach: Ken Lytle, first season

Returning lettermen: Eight

Top wrestlers: Grey Garcia (Sr.), Tatum Pine (Sr.), Jacob Saribay (Jr.), Dakhoda Ererly (Jr.), Jonah Singer (Sr.)

Outlook: Lytle takes over a team that brings back eight lettermen and hopes to make strides after finishing 10th in last year’s Sunset Region meet.

“We are a young team looking to improve greatly as our wrestlers gain more mat time and experience during the season,” Lytle said.

