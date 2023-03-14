Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Rancho’s Cesar Camacho cheers after beating Bishop Gorman’s Daniel Bostonian in a 165 lb weight class first place match during a Class 4A championship wrestling meet at Western High School on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman's Kage Mir is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Bishop Gorman's Alex Fonte is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Bishop Gorman coach Tyler Perry is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Sierra Vista's Joshua Arceo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Boulder City's Tyson Irby-Brownson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Boulder City's Hunter Moore is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Virgin Valley's Cutler Crandall is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Liberty's Melvin Whitehead is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Rancho's Caleb LaBaron is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Rancho's Cesar Camacho is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

Arbor View's Cole Faircloth is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

SLAM Academy's Drake Hooiman is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

SLAM Academy's Josiah Maestas is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

SLAM Academy's Manuel Saldate is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.

First Team

Joshua Arceo, Sierra Vista — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 138 pounds.

Gavin Blondeaux, Green Valley — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 190 pounds.

Tyson Irby-Brownson, Boulder City — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 190 pounds.

Cesar Camacho, Rancho — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 165 pounds.

Nikolai Chumakov, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 157 pounds.

Cutler Crandall, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 165 pounds.

Gabriel Delgado, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 157 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.

Cole Faircloth, Arbor View — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 113 pounds.

Drake Hooiman, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state title at 120 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.

Caleb LeBaron, Rancho — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 120 pounds.

Josiah Maestas, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 113 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.

Kage Mir, Bishop Gorman — He won the Class 4A state title at 190 pounds and helped the Gaels to their first team state title.

Hunter Moore, Boulder City — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 175 pounds.

Alex Fonte, Bishop Gorman — He won the Class 4A state title at 175 pounds and helped the Gaels to their first team state title.

Manuel Saldate, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 132 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.

Melvin Whitehead, Liberty — He won his second straight 5A state and Southern Region title at 215 pounds.

Coach of the Year

Tyler Perry, Bishop Gorman — The second-year coach led the Gaels to the school’s first team title at the Class 4A state meet.

Second Team

Colt Abbott, Foothill — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 285 pounds.

Brenden Agcaoili, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 126 pounds.

Brennen Benedict, Pahrump Valley — He won the Class 3A and Southern Region state title at 150 pounds.

Jacob Chapman, Palo Verde — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 215 pounds.

Gunner Cortez, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A and Southern Region title at 138 pounds.

Aaron Coverdell, Shadow Ridge — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 175 pounds.

Nicholas Egbalic, Centennial — He won the Class 5A state title at 144 pounds.

Caleb Farrar, Palo Verde — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 144 pounds.

Liam Grady, Palo Verde — He won the Class 4A state title at 132 pounds.

Brody Laughter, Centennial — He won the Class 5A state title at 165 pounds.

General Laupapa, Western — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 285 pounds.

Decker Lee, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 126 pounds.

Zaden Oribello, Legacy — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 126 pounds.

Robert Ortega, Arbor View — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 106 pounds.

Ruben Silveyra, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 144 pounds.

Zyon Trujillo, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 150 pounds.

Honorable Mention

Gage Calton, Lake Mead Academy

Brayden Guerrero, Liberty

Bryce Huennekens, Silverado

Jaxon Mackey, Basic

Vance Maheu, Lake Mead Academy

Deacon Pickett, Centennial

Joshua Mata, Palo Verde

Jacob Norcross, Bishop Gorman

Zack Ramsey, The Meadows

Trayle Talbot, Spring Valley

Christian Thatcher, Arbor View

Alec Thornton, Pahranagat Valley

Ethan Tussing, Arbor View

Shawn Twitchell, Pahranagat Valley

Trevor Wilcox, Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.