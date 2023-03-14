2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team.
First Team
Joshua Arceo, Sierra Vista — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 138 pounds.
Gavin Blondeaux, Green Valley — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 190 pounds.
Tyson Irby-Brownson, Boulder City — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 190 pounds.
Cesar Camacho, Rancho — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 165 pounds.
Nikolai Chumakov, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 157 pounds.
Cutler Crandall, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 165 pounds.
Gabriel Delgado, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 157 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.
Cole Faircloth, Arbor View — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 113 pounds.
Drake Hooiman, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state title at 120 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.
Caleb LeBaron, Rancho — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 120 pounds.
Josiah Maestas, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 113 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.
Kage Mir, Bishop Gorman — He won the Class 4A state title at 190 pounds and helped the Gaels to their first team state title.
Hunter Moore, Boulder City — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 175 pounds.
Alex Fonte, Bishop Gorman — He won the Class 4A state title at 175 pounds and helped the Gaels to their first team state title.
Manuel Saldate, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 132 pounds and helped the Bulls win their second straight team state title.
Melvin Whitehead, Liberty — He won his second straight 5A state and Southern Region title at 215 pounds.
Coach of the Year
Tyler Perry, Bishop Gorman — The second-year coach led the Gaels to the school’s first team title at the Class 4A state meet.
Second Team
Colt Abbott, Foothill — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 285 pounds.
Brenden Agcaoili, SLAM Academy — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 126 pounds.
Brennen Benedict, Pahrump Valley — He won the Class 3A and Southern Region state title at 150 pounds.
Jacob Chapman, Palo Verde — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 215 pounds.
Gunner Cortez, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A and Southern Region title at 138 pounds.
Aaron Coverdell, Shadow Ridge — He won the Class 5A state and Southern Region title at 175 pounds.
Nicholas Egbalic, Centennial — He won the Class 5A state title at 144 pounds.
Caleb Farrar, Palo Verde — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 144 pounds.
Liam Grady, Palo Verde — He won the Class 4A state title at 132 pounds.
Brody Laughter, Centennial — He won the Class 5A state title at 165 pounds.
General Laupapa, Western — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 285 pounds.
Decker Lee, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 126 pounds.
Zaden Oribello, Legacy — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 126 pounds.
Robert Ortega, Arbor View — He won the Class 4A state and Desert Region title at 106 pounds.
Ruben Silveyra, Virgin Valley — He won the Class 3A state and Southern Region title at 144 pounds.
Zyon Trujillo, Silverado — He won the Class 4A state and Mountain Region title at 150 pounds.
Honorable Mention
Gage Calton, Lake Mead Academy
Brayden Guerrero, Liberty
Bryce Huennekens, Silverado
Jaxon Mackey, Basic
Vance Maheu, Lake Mead Academy
Deacon Pickett, Centennial
Joshua Mata, Palo Verde
Jacob Norcross, Bishop Gorman
Zack Ramsey, The Meadows
Trayle Talbot, Spring Valley
Christian Thatcher, Arbor View
Alec Thornton, Pahranagat Valley
Ethan Tussing, Arbor View
Shawn Twitchell, Pahranagat Valley
Trevor Wilcox, Palo Verde
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.