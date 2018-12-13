Roundup: Arbor View edges Centennial on criteria

J.J. Tuinei’s 5-3 win at 285 pounds on Wednesday allowed Arbor View’s wrestling team to nip host Centennial on criteria after the teams tied at 36 points.

Tuinei’s decision brought the score to 30-30, and Bradley Rosencrans picked up a forfeit win at 106 pounds to solidify the win.

Centennial’s Hayden Kramer won by pin at 113 to tie the score, but the Aggies won on the fourth tiebreaker, most wins in the match.

Eric Banks (120), Keneke Rosa (132) and James Wilson (138) won by pin for Arbor View.

Cody Coffman (160), Nicholas Garban (195) and Sam Norris (220) also won by pin for the Bulldogs.

Arbor View 45, Bonanza 33 — At Centennial, Braxton Torres won by fall in 35 seconds at 126 pounds to lead the Aggies over the Bengals.

David Moore (160), Gavin Beaman (170) and Renaud Hunter (195) also won by fall for Arbor View.

Mykel Orchard (113), Gilberto Reyes (120), Diego Castro (132), Enrique Flores-Rico (145) and Brendan Rehmel-Quinones (220) had pins for Bonanza.

Centennial 57, Bonanza 24 — At Centennial, Cody Coffman won by fall in 34 seconds at 160 pounds to lead the Bulldogs over the Bengals.

Kramer (113), Dominic Navarro (126) and Jason Lefever (182) also had first-period pins for Centennial.

Elijah Chianese (145), Sergio Gamboa (170), Norris (220) and Izaiah Ieremia (285) also had pins for the Bulldogs.

Reyes (120), Castro (132) and Julio Montenegro (152) had falls for Bonanza.

Shadow Ridge 51, Cimarron-Memorial 20 — At Shadow Ridge, Joel Hemintakoon edged 2018 all-state wrestler Daniel Rodriguez 9-8 at 160 pounds to lead the Mustangs past the Spartans.

Noah Gallardo (195) had a pin in 32 seconds, and Kody Presser (182) won by fall in 38 seconds for Shadow Ridge.

Sam Gallardo (106), Tehani Soares (113) and Alexis Estrada (126) also won by fall for the Mustangs.

Natahniel Rodriguez (138) and Amado Castellon (152) had pins for Cimarron.

Shadow Ridge 57, Faith Lutheran 18 — At Shadow Ridge, the Mustangs won three matches by first-period pin and rolled past the Crusaders.

Weston Presser had the quick pin, winning in 43 seconds at 145 pounds. Soares (113) and Triston Curtis (132) also had first-period falls for Shadow Ridge.

Sam Gallardo (106), Estrada (126), Hemintakoon (160), Marc Williams (170) and Kody Presser (182) also recorded falls for the Mustangs.

Noah Vernon (138) won by pin for Faith Lutheran.

Shadow Ridge 66, Palo Verde 15 — At Shadow Ridge, Sam Gallardo (106), Curtis (132), Jake Anderson (152), Hemintakoon (160), Williams (170) and Kody Presser (182) each won by fall in less than a minute as the Mustangs beat the Panthers.

Gabriel Talledo (120), Estrada (126), Noah Gallardo (195) and Ashton King (220) added pins for Shadow Ridge.

Paul Lee (138) had a pin for Palo Verde.

Cimarron-Memorial 37, Faith Lutheran 28 — At Shadow Ridge, Alex Chavarria posted a first-period pin at 126 pounds to lead the Spartans over the Crusaders.

Cimarron’s Matthew Rodgers won by technical fall at 170, and Nathaniel Rodriguez (145) and Abidan Hernandez-Reyes (106) won by major decision for the Spartans.

Faith Lutheran 60, Palo Verde 15 — At Shadow Ridge, the Crusaders beat the Panthers.

Las Vegas 60, Rancho 12 — At Las Vegas High, Nathan Rhoads won by fall in 1:17 to lead the Wildcats over the Rams.

Dominic Morales (120), Jacob Pectal (132) and Jakob Alvarado (170) also won by fall for Las Vegas.

Rancho’s Gabriel Sager had a pin at 145.

Las Vegas 77, Eldorado 3 — At Las Vegas High, the Wildcats won seven matches by forfeit and topped the Sundevils.

Rhoads won by pin in 29 seconds at 152 pounds for Las Vegas. Trace Everett (126), Daniel Law (132), Samuel Mangum (145) and Jonathan Broadhead (195) added pins for the Wildcats.

Las Vegas 82, Legacy 0 — At Las Vegas High, the Wildcats won eight matches by forfeit and shut out the Longhorns.

Rhoads, Edward Gonzales (160), Jakob Alvarado (170) each won by fall in less than a minute for Las Vegas. Dominic Morales and Joseph Hernandez also had pins for the Wildcats.