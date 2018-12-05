Roundup: Late pin secures SLAM win

Braeden Williams’ won by pin at 220 pounts on Tuesday to clinch SLAM Academy’s 37-31 road victory over Las Vegas High.

(Thinkstock)

Braeden Williams’ won by pin at 220 pounds on Tuesday to clinch SLAM Academy’s 37-31 road victory over Las Vegas High.

Anthony Aniciete, whose older brothers starred at Las Vegas, posted an 6-4 overtime decision over Trace Everett at 126 pounds to help the Bulls.

Parker Thammavongsa (145) added a first-period pin for SLAM Academy.

Jonathan Broadhead won by fall in 40 seconds at 195 to lead Las Vegas, which also got a pin from Joseph Hernandez (285).

Las Vegas 52, Western 24 — At Las Vegas High, Jakob Alvarado won by fall in 26 seconds at 170 pounds to help the Wildcats to the win over the Warriors.

Jacob Najera (106), Edward Gonzales (160) and Hernandez (285) also had pins for Las Vegas.

Angelo Vigilia (120), Jazar Vargas (145) and Toban Garcia (220) won by pin for Western.

Las Vegas 51, Valley 18 — At Las Vegas High, the Wildcats won three matches by fall en route to the victory over the Vikings.

Everett (126), Daniel Law (138) and Nathan Rhoads (152) posted pins for Las Vegas.

Valley’s Hamza Mushimiyimana (145) and John Baloyot (220) also won by fall.

Durango 46, Legacy 22 — At Boulder City, Frankie Pelton won by fall in 40 seconds at 195 pounds to help the Trailblazers beat the Longhorns.

Brian Chung (285) also had a pin for Durango, which won four matches by forfeit.

Legacy’s Angelo Doral won by fall at 138.

Boulder City 70, Durango 3 — At Boulder City, Ben Shafler pinned his opponent in 42 seconds at 106 pounds to help the Eagles roll past the Trailblazers.

Jason Krumm (120), Curtis Brown (126), Justin Bonar (132), Josh Fotheringham (138) and Thorsten Balmer (182) also had pins for Boulder City.

Boulder City 76, Legacy 6 — At Boulder City, Danny Pate won by fall in 32 seconds to help the Eagles roll by the Longhorns

Bonar (132), Cade Cowley (170), Jimmy Dunagan (195) and Mike Kaposta (285) also recorded pins for Boulder City, which won seven matches by forfeit.

Doral had a pin at 138 for Legacy.