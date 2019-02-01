Southern Nevada Wrestling Leaders
Here are the top records as submitted by coaches for Southern Nevada wrestlers prior to the region tournaments.
|106 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Ryan Mitchell, Spring Valley
|40-3
|.930
|Nick Reyes, Silverado
|31-3
|.912
|Bradley Rosencrans, Arbor View
|5-1
|.833
|Michael Garcia, Chaparral
|28-7
|.800
|Ernesto Figueras, Western
|19-6
|.760
|Jenavi Alejandro, Centennial
|16-6
|.727
|Jared Najera, Las Vegas
|27-14
|.659
|Gabe Klanian, Green Valley
|13-9
|.591
|Hunter Vernon, Faith Lutheran
|31-22
|.585
|— —
|113 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Anjelo Vigilia, Western
|32-8
|.800
|Anthony Favela, Durango
|23-7
|.767
|Hayden Kramer, Centennial
|23-14
|.622
|Chuck Creswell, Cimarron
|13-12
|.520
|— —
|120 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Xavier Gonzalez, Desert Pines
|37-3
|.925
|Jay-Ar Briones, Chaparral
|31-5
|.861
|Steele Dias, Green Valley
|37-6
|.860
|Christian Nishi-Rivera, Spring Valley
|35-6
|.854
|Antonio Navarro, Western
|22-6
|.786
|Cannon Montoya, Cimarron
|39-14
|.736
|Trace Everett, Las Vegas
|32-12
|.727
|Jacob Saribay, Palo Verde
|26-17
|.605
|— —
|126 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Will Zernich, Green Valley
|29-7
|.806
|Kevin Jaimes, Western
|27-8
|.771
|Tatum Pine, Palo Verde
|45-15
|.750
|Jacob Pectol, Las Vegas
|21-10
|.677
|Kai Alip, Cimarron
|6-6
|.500
|Alonzo Rubio, Eldorado
|5-5
|.500
|— —
|132 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Nathaniel Rodriguez, Cimarron
|50-6
|.893
|Daniel Hristov, Spring Valley
|36-6
|.857
|David Kalayanaprapruit, Green Valley
|19-6
|.760
|Daniel Law, Las Vegas
|40-13
|.755
|Max Sulliban, Western
|23-8
|.742
|Dallas Gomez, Palo Verde
|22-10
|.688
|Kile Driscoll, Faith Lutheran
|31-18
|.633
|Joseph Valencia, Valley
|26-16
|.619
|— —
|138 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Andres Garcia, Spring Valley
|41-3
|.932
|Marc Gonzalez, Chaparral
|24-6
|.800
|Caleb Uhlenhopp, Green Valley
|27-8
|.771
|Alex Sulliban, Western
|15-5
|.750
|Noah Vernon, Faith Lutheran
|11-5
|.688
|Cody Kimball, Cimarron
|27-17
|.614
|— —
|145 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Amado Castellon, Cimarron
|37-3
|.925
|Michael Canada, Spring Valley
|30-4
|.882
|Grey Garcia, Palo Verde
|37-6
|.860
|Derek Recktenwald, Green Valley
|28-5
|.848
|Nathan Rhoads, Las Vegas
|39-11
|.780
|John Patriarca, Chaparral
|24-10
|.706
|Juan Vargas, Western
|24-11
|.686
|Jacob Bogdanovich, Faith Lutheran
|21-15
|.583
|Elijah Chianese, Centennial
|20-16
|.556
|— —
|152 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Coby Tucker, Arbor View
|5-0
|1.000
|Kaden Renshaw, Durango
|25-1
|.962
|Adam Hendery, Eldorado
|11-1
|.917
|Daniel Rodriguez, Cimarron
|50-6
|.893
|Xzavier Maheia, Valley
|46-9
|.836
|Cameron Gardner, Silverado
|23-6
|.793
|Jakob Alvarado, Las Vegas
|44-12
|.786
|Carson Cook, Faith Lutheran
|40-14
|.741
|Jeremy Hoffman, Green Valley
|24-9
|.727
|Jose Mendoza, Centennial
|27-17
|.614
|— —
|160 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Matthew Rodgers, Cimarron
|48-6
|.889
|Justus Scott, Green Valley
|30-9
|.769
|Cody Coffman, Centennial
|35-16
|.686
|— —
|170 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Caleb Roach, Las Vegas
|42-7
|.857
|D’Andre Aitala, Silverado
|23-5
|.821
|Desmond Bowers, Green Valley
|23-7
|.767
|Keisel Perez, Faith Lutheran
|18-9
|.667
|Devin Garcia, Cimarron
|28-16
|.636
|— —
|182 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Connor Bourne, Faith Lutheran
|52-3
|.945
|Ike Edwards, Centennial
|21-3
|.875
|Andre McGruder, Valley
|36-9
|.800
|James Dunn, Las Vegas
|14-5
|.737
|Kevin Love, Cimarron
|31-12
|.721
|Andrew Woods, Silverado
|18-9
|.667
|Marques Anaya-Casarez, Eldorado
|5-5
|.500
|— —
|195 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Frankie Pelton, Durango
|28-4
|.875
|Porter Abbott, Spring Valley
|31-8
|.795
|Brian Hernandez, Chaparral
|23-9
|.719
|DeShawn Griffin, Cimarron
|32-15
|.681
|Jonny Broadhead, Las Vegas
|24-13
|.649
|— —
|220 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|John Baloyot, Valley
|48-6
|.889
|TZ Yehudah, Spring Valley
|32-5
|.865
|Pedro Gonzalez-Ochoa, Eldorado
|5-1
|.833
|Jacob Candland, Silverado
|28-6
|.824
|Sam Norris, Centennial
|39-12
|.765
|Niko Alib, Cimarron
|19-16
|.543
|— —
|285 Pounds
|Name, School
|Record
|Pct
|Adrian Alonso, Cimarron
|45-7
|.865
|Rogelio Saldivar, Eldorado
|5-1
|.833
|Faafetai Tuinei, Arbor View
|5-1
|.833
|Joseph Hernandez, Las Vegas
|27-7
|.794
|Brian Chung, Durango
|23-7
|.767
|Izaiah Ieremia, Centennial
|31-14
|.689
|Jose Medina, Valley
|30-18
|.625
|— —
|Most Pins
|Name, School
|Pins
|Andres Garcia, Spring Valley
|35
|Tatum Pine, Palo Verde
|34
|Ryan Mitchell, Spring Valley
|32
|TZ Yehudah, Spring Valley
|32
|Porter Abbott, Spring Valley
|28
|Sam Norris, Centennial
|28
|Xzavier Maheia, Valley
|27
|Michael Canada, Spring Valley
|25
|Izaiah Ieremia, Centennial
|25
|Frankie Pelton, Durango
|24
|Cody Coffman, Centennial
|23
|Nathan Rhoads, Las Vegas
|22
|Jakob Alvarado, Las Vegas
|21
|John Baloyot, Valley
|21
|Jacob Candland, Silverado
|21
|Michael Garcia, Chaparral
|21
|Daniel Hristov, Spring Valley
|21
|Dallas Gomez, Palo Verde
|20
|Christian Nishi-Rivera, Spring Valley
|20
|Jay-Ar Briones, Chaparral
|19
|Derek Recktenwald, Green Valley
|19
|Kaden Renshaw, Durango
|19
|Desmond Bowers, Green Valley
|18
|Brian Chung, Durango
|18
|Cameron Glover, Silverado
|18
|Trace Everett, Las Vegas
|17
|Daniel Law, Las Vegas
|17
|Nick Reyes, Silverado
|17
|Anthony Favela, Durango
|16
|Grey Garcia, Palo Verde
|16
|Jose Mendoza, Centennial
|16
|Jacob Saribay, Palo Verde
|16
|Joseph Valenciz, Valley
|16
|Will Zernich, Green Valley
|16