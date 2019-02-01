94°F
Wrestling

Southern Nevada Wrestling Leaders

January 31, 2019 - 5:16 pm
 
106 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Ryan Mitchell, Spring Valley 40-3 .930
Nick Reyes, Silverado 31-3 .912
Bradley Rosencrans, Arbor View 5-1 .833
Michael Garcia, Chaparral 28-7 .800
Ernesto Figueras, Western 19-6 .760
Jenavi Alejandro, Centennial 16-6 .727
Jared Najera, Las Vegas 27-14 .659
Gabe Klanian, Green Valley 13-9 .591
Hunter Vernon, Faith Lutheran 31-22 .585
— —
113 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Anjelo Vigilia, Western 32-8 .800
Anthony Favela, Durango 23-7 .767
Hayden Kramer, Centennial 23-14 .622
Chuck Creswell, Cimarron 13-12 .520
— —
120 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Xavier Gonzalez, Desert Pines 37-3 .925
Jay-Ar Briones, Chaparral 31-5 .861
Steele Dias, Green Valley 37-6 .860
Christian Nishi-Rivera, Spring Valley 35-6 .854
Antonio Navarro, Western 22-6 .786
Cannon Montoya, Cimarron 39-14 .736
Trace Everett, Las Vegas 32-12 .727
Jacob Saribay, Palo Verde 26-17 .605
— —
126 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Will Zernich, Green Valley 29-7 .806
Kevin Jaimes, Western 27-8 .771
Tatum Pine, Palo Verde 45-15 .750
Jacob Pectol, Las Vegas 21-10 .677
Kai Alip, Cimarron 6-6 .500
Alonzo Rubio, Eldorado 5-5 .500
— —
132 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Nathaniel Rodriguez, Cimarron 50-6 .893
Daniel Hristov, Spring Valley 36-6 .857
David Kalayanaprapruit, Green Valley 19-6 .760
Daniel Law, Las Vegas 40-13 .755
Max Sulliban, Western 23-8 .742
Dallas Gomez, Palo Verde 22-10 .688
Kile Driscoll, Faith Lutheran 31-18 .633
Joseph Valencia, Valley 26-16 .619
— —
138 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Andres Garcia, Spring Valley 41-3 .932
Marc Gonzalez, Chaparral 24-6 .800
Caleb Uhlenhopp, Green Valley 27-8 .771
Alex Sulliban, Western 15-5 .750
Noah Vernon, Faith Lutheran 11-5 .688
Cody Kimball, Cimarron 27-17 .614
— —
145 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Amado Castellon, Cimarron 37-3 .925
Michael Canada, Spring Valley 30-4 .882
Grey Garcia, Palo Verde 37-6 .860
Derek Recktenwald, Green Valley 28-5 .848
Nathan Rhoads, Las Vegas 39-11 .780
John Patriarca, Chaparral 24-10 .706
Juan Vargas, Western 24-11 .686
Jacob Bogdanovich, Faith Lutheran 21-15 .583
Elijah Chianese, Centennial 20-16 .556
— —
152 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Coby Tucker, Arbor View 5-0 1.000
Kaden Renshaw, Durango 25-1 .962
Adam Hendery, Eldorado 11-1 .917
Daniel Rodriguez, Cimarron 50-6 .893
Xzavier Maheia, Valley 46-9 .836
Cameron Gardner, Silverado 23-6 .793
Jakob Alvarado, Las Vegas 44-12 .786
Carson Cook, Faith Lutheran 40-14 .741
Jeremy Hoffman, Green Valley 24-9 .727
Jose Mendoza, Centennial 27-17 .614
— —
160 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Matthew Rodgers, Cimarron 48-6 .889
Justus Scott, Green Valley 30-9 .769
Cody Coffman, Centennial 35-16 .686
— —
170 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Caleb Roach, Las Vegas 42-7 .857
D’Andre Aitala, Silverado 23-5 .821
Desmond Bowers, Green Valley 23-7 .767
Keisel Perez, Faith Lutheran 18-9 .667
Devin Garcia, Cimarron 28-16 .636
— —
182 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Connor Bourne, Faith Lutheran 52-3 .945
Ike Edwards, Centennial 21-3 .875
Andre McGruder, Valley 36-9 .800
James Dunn, Las Vegas 14-5 .737
Kevin Love, Cimarron 31-12 .721
Andrew Woods, Silverado 18-9 .667
Marques Anaya-Casarez, Eldorado 5-5 .500
— —
195 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Frankie Pelton, Durango 28-4 .875
Porter Abbott, Spring Valley 31-8 .795
Brian Hernandez, Chaparral 23-9 .719
DeShawn Griffin, Cimarron 32-15 .681
Jonny Broadhead, Las Vegas 24-13 .649
— —
220 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
John Baloyot, Valley 48-6 .889
TZ Yehudah, Spring Valley 32-5 .865
Pedro Gonzalez-Ochoa, Eldorado 5-1 .833
Jacob Candland, Silverado 28-6 .824
Sam Norris, Centennial 39-12 .765
Niko Alib, Cimarron 19-16 .543
— —
285 Pounds
Name, School Record Pct
Adrian Alonso, Cimarron 45-7 .865
Rogelio Saldivar, Eldorado 5-1 .833
Faafetai Tuinei, Arbor View 5-1 .833
Joseph Hernandez, Las Vegas 27-7 .794
Brian Chung, Durango 23-7 .767
Izaiah Ieremia, Centennial 31-14 .689
Jose Medina, Valley 30-18 .625
— —
Most Pins
Name, School Pins
Andres Garcia, Spring Valley 35
Tatum Pine, Palo Verde 34
Ryan Mitchell, Spring Valley 32
TZ Yehudah, Spring Valley 32
Porter Abbott, Spring Valley 28
Sam Norris, Centennial 28
Xzavier Maheia, Valley 27
Michael Canada, Spring Valley 25
Izaiah Ieremia, Centennial 25
Frankie Pelton, Durango 24
Cody Coffman, Centennial 23
Nathan Rhoads, Las Vegas 22
Jakob Alvarado, Las Vegas 21
John Baloyot, Valley 21
Jacob Candland, Silverado 21
Michael Garcia, Chaparral 21
Daniel Hristov, Spring Valley 21
Dallas Gomez, Palo Verde 20
Christian Nishi-Rivera, Spring Valley 20
Jay-Ar Briones, Chaparral 19
Derek Recktenwald, Green Valley 19
Kaden Renshaw, Durango 19
Desmond Bowers, Green Valley 18
Brian Chung, Durango 18
Cameron Glover, Silverado 18
Trace Everett, Las Vegas 17
Daniel Law, Las Vegas 17
Nick Reyes, Silverado 17
Anthony Favela, Durango 16
Grey Garcia, Palo Verde 16
Jose Mendoza, Centennial 16
Jacob Saribay, Palo Verde 16
Joseph Valenciz, Valley 16
Will Zernich, Green Valley 16
THE LATEST
Spanish Springs leads 4A state wrestling
By Tony Erquiaga Special to the / RJ

Spanish Springs, which edged the Gators by two points last season, has the first-day lead at the Class 4A state wrestling tournament with 110½ points.

Matthew Rodgers of Cimarron-Memorial High School (in dark jersey) and Marc Williams from Sha ...
Mountain Region: Matthew Rodgers’ win lifts Cimarron to title
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Cimarron-Memorial’s Matthew Rodgers avenged three regular-season losses to Shadow Ridge’s Marc Williams by winning 3-1 in overtime in the 160-pound division, to help the Spartans win the region championship, 231-228½.

Faith Lutheran’s Connor Bourne prepares to pin Eldorado’s Marques Anaya-Casarez ...
Mountian Region: Faith Lutheran’s Connor Bourne eyes region crown
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Connor Bourne, who has a 171-29 record during his high school career after pinning Eldorado’s Marques Anaya-Casarez in the 182-pound quarterfinals on Friday, will face Centennial’s Ike Edwards in Saturday’s semifinal round, which begins at 10 am at Bonanza.