CCSD reorganization bill gets surprise vote in Senate committee

State Sen. Mo Denis on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A proposal solidifying the Clark County School District reorganization passed out of the Nevada Senate education committee Thursday and is headed to the full Senate.

Assembly Bill 469 was not included on the committee’s agenda, but Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, said he didn’t want to hold up a bill that had little opposition, so a vote was held. Committee members approved the measure unanimously.

“If I can do things that don’t have opposition I’m trying to get them done because we have deadlines coming up,” Denis said.

During a joint hearing between both the Senate and Assembly education committees on March 29, Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky was the only person to speak in opposition to the bill.

The bill is sponsored by lawmakers from both parties and both houses. The measure takes the regulation created to carry out the 2015 reorganization law and writes it into the statute to begin ahead of the 2017-18 academic year. Sponsors said that would help end uncertainty around the process.

A trailer bill may be filed this session to address lingering concerns voiced by trustees, but the original bill is not being amended, which helped it move through the Legislature faster than most bills.

Denis said the bill will likely be introduced on the Senate floor Friday and may be voted on Monday. If the bill is approved by the full Senate it will then head to Gov. Brian Sandoval to be signed into a law.

Review-Journal reporter Ben Botkin contributed to this report.

Contact Meghin Delaney at mdelaney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0281. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.