Concealed weapons bill headed to Nevada governor

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave final legislative approval Thursday to a bill making active military members or veterans under the age of 21 eligible for a concealed weapons permit.

Assembly Bill 118 now goes to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his consideration.

Under existing law, a person must be 21 to obtain a concealed weapons permit.

Supporters of the bill said military personnel undergo more training on handling firearms than the average person and should be allowed to carry in Nevada.

Applicants would still have to meet all other requirements.

