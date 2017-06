Nevada legislators push forward as clock ticks down to session’s end

The Legislative Building on the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, left, and Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, talks with Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, left, talks with Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Senate meets during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Heidi Ganset, R-Reno, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, left, talks with Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. James Settlemeyer, R-Minden, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, left, talks with Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, left, talks with Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, during the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — The Senate and Assembly, with only hours remaining in the 2017 legislative session, trudged on with routine business Sunday while negotiations continued behind the scenes over a key budget bill.

All eyes are on Senate Bill 546, a capital improvement project bill that failed Thursday in the Senate when Republicans made good on their pledge to oppose all five budget bills unless education savings accounts are part of the legislative mix.

While the other four budget bills passed on party-line votes, SB546 requires a two-thirds majority and failed.

Besides funding for several big capital construction projects including a Northern Nevada Veterans home and scores of maintenance projects, SB546 also includes a 17-cent property tax assessment used to pay Nevada’s bond obligations. Failure to pass the bill could blow an estimated $270 million hole in the budget and tank the state’s bond rating.

I'm running on 5 hrs of sleep but that doesn't stop the #nvleg coverage. Here's a recap from today's Senate floor session #RJnow pic.twitter.com/g5EfZAkaJO — Elaine M. Wilson (@WilsonElaineM) June 5, 2017

While discussions continued, the chambers trudged through scores of other bills as the clocked ticked toward midnight Monday, when the Legislature must adjourn sine die.

The Senate approved Assembly Bill 405, a measure that provides protections for consumers who want to buy rooftop solar systems and participate in net metering, whereby a utility reimburses homeowners for excess electricity they generate. The bill now goes back to the Assembly to concur in amendments made in the upper chamber.

The Senate also approved Assembly Bill 388, appropriating $1 million over the next two years for the Women’s Health Connection Program, which provides cancer screening for low-income women; and Assembly Bill 397 that includes $1 million for family planning grants.

Assembly Bill 519 authorizes up to $8 million for counties to buy new voting machines, up to $4.5 million available to Clark County.

Assembly Bill 511 appropriates $20 million from the general fund to support the Millennium Scholarship program.

Assembly Bill 520 appropriates $500,000 for construction of a playground at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

