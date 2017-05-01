Nevada PAC eyes 2018 for anti-sanctuary cities measure

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Nev., seen Feb. 7 (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A political action committee has formed to push for a ballot measure that would prevent sanctuary cities in Nevada.

Prevent Sanctuary Cities was was formed Friday to advocate for, and support the passage of, a 2018 ballot question preventing sanctuary cities in Nevada.

The language for the ballot question will be forthcoming, as will a marketing and media effort in support of the ballot question. State Sen. Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, has been named the honorary chairman.

“I am proud to lead the effort to pass a ballot question to Prevent Sanctuary Cities in Nevada,” Roberson said. “We look forward to unveiling an aggressive signature gathering strategy and spreading our message to every corner of Nevada.

“The successful passage of this ballot question will help to keep our communities safe by ensuring that local jurisdictions do not willfully ignore federal law and operate as sanctuary cities,” he said. “This will allow local law enforcement to cooperate with our federal immigration officials once they have detained dangerous criminal aliens who have committed crimes in our state and who should be removed from our country.”

A bill was introduced in the Nevada Senate this session that would have prohibited state and local law agencies from conducting immigration enforcement operations. But Senate Bill 223, sponsored by Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, and a host of other Democratic lawmakers, did not get a hearing and is now dead.

