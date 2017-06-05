ad-fullscreen
2017 Legislature

No vote likely for Nevada inspector general bill

By Colton Lochhead Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2017 - 12:05 pm
 

A bill that would have created an inspector general’s office for Nevada appears to have died.

Sponsors of Assembly Bill 404 said the office would have added oversight to organizations such as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s authority, and noted a Review-Journal investigation that showed lavish spending alcohol, showgirls and luxuries.

But AB 404, which had bipartisan sponsorship, has not been heard since being amended in late April, and it is not expected to advance beyond the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

But the bill could be revived on the final day of the Nevada Legislature Monday. Lawmakers could amended the language from AB 404 into a different bill that is under consideration.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
