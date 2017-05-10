Plenty of day naming during this session of Nevada Legislature

Raquel Arthur, right, listens to officials on the Senate Government Affairs Committee during a meeting to discuss a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People Day at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. The Assembly is expected to vote to create Indigenous Peoples Day and Asian Culture Day on Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Joe Bryan, left, a member of the Washoe Tribe, listens to officials on the Senate Government Affairs Committee discuss a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People Day at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. "Columbus never discovered this land," said Bryan. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A bronze statute of Paiute princess Sarah Winnemucca in the lobby of the Nevada Capitol in Carson City on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — The days and weeks of the 2017 Nevada Legislature session may be numbered, but that isn’t stopping lawmakers from giving out names.

The Assembly is expected to vote to create Indigenous Peoples Day and Asian Culture Day on Thursday, sending the measures to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his review.

Senate Bill 105 would establish Aug. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day, the day set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. Sen. Tick Segerblom initially wanted to replace Columbus Day with the observance, but changed the date to satisfy critics.

Senate Bill 175 from Sen. Scott Hammond would establish May 18 as a day to recognize the contributions to Nevada from Asians and Asian-Americans.

But even more fodder for your calendar is looming on the horizon.

On Friday, the Senate Government Affairs Committee will hear separate Assembly bills to establish Sarah Winnemucca Day and Peace Week.

And a bill establishing Public Lands Day in Nevada passed the Assembly on Tuesday and is now in the Senate.

