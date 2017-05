May 1, 2017 - 4:42 am

What appears to be the remnants of a walker, remain in the middle of West Flamingo Road. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident, which has blocked traffic in both directions on West Flamingo Road between Valley View and Wynn Road. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal automobile versus pedestrian crash Monday morning near the Gold Coast Casino, 4000 W. Flamingo Road.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. near West Flamingo Road between Gold Coast and South Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.

Metro’s fatal crash unit is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.