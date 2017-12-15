ad-fullscreen
Cause of death can’t be determined for woman found at Las Vegas hotel

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2017 - 9:59 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office could not determine what killed the 19-year-old woman found dead in late August.

The county coroner on Thursday confirmed investigators could not determine the woman’s cause and manner of death during the autopsy. She was found Aug. 25 after a body was found at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

In August, Metro called the woman’s death suspicious.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @RioLacanlale on Twitter.

