Cause of death can’t be determined for woman found at Las Vegas hotel

The Clark County coroner’s office could not determine what killed the 19-year-old woman found dead in late August.

The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway (Google Street View)

The county coroner on Thursday confirmed investigators could not determine the woman’s cause and manner of death during the autopsy. She was found Aug. 25 after a body was found at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

In August, Metro called the woman’s death suspicious.

36.116757, -115.068067