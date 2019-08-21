Charleston Boulevard closed amid Las Vegas Arts District fire
The Las Vegas Fire Department was fighting a fire Tuesday night at 1065 S. Main St., near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 15.
West Charleston Boulevard was closed at Main Street at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday because of a fire, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
The fire was burning a vacant two-story building at 1065 S. Main St., according to Fire & Rescue and the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Further information was not immediately available.
F3H 1065 S Main St. large vacant bldg, heavy flames & smoke, crews attacking. #PIO1NEWS
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 21, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. follow @k_newberg on Twitter.