Charleston Boulevard closed amid Las Vegas Arts District fire

The Las Vegas Fire Department was fighting a fire Tuesday night at 1065 S. Main St., near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 15.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

West Charleston Boulevard was closed at Main Street at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday because of a fire, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The fire was burning a vacant two-story building at 1065 S. Main St., according to Fire & Rescue and the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Further information was not immediately available.

F3H 1065 S Main St. large vacant bldg, heavy flames & smoke, crews attacking. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 21, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. follow @k_newberg on Twitter.