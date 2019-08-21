94°F
Charleston Boulevard closed amid Las Vegas Arts District fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2019 - 9:10 pm
 

West Charleston Boulevard was closed at Main Street at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday because of a fire, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The fire was burning a vacant two-story building at 1065 S. Main St., according to Fire & Rescue and the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

