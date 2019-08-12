91°F
320,000 Clark County students head back to school — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2019 - 5:55 am
 
Updated August 12, 2019 - 9:30 am

The mighty machine that is the Clark County School District roared back to life Monday, as more than 320,000 students in the nation’s fifth-largest district returned to class before summer has run its course.

The school day started at 5 a.m., when drivers arrived at bus yards to start their first routes of the 2019-2020 school year.

Meanwhile, students across the valley were lined up and waiting for their buses to arrive.

On the east side of town at Owens Avenue and Beesley Drive, a crowd of Sunrise Mountain High School students waited patiently for a bus they said was consistently late last year.

They finally all piled onto the bus by 7:31 a.m., about 15 minutes after it was due to arrive and just 14 minutes before school was scheduled to begin.

District officials have several events scheduled for the first day of classes. They include the launch of a new apprenticeship website at Southeast Career and Technical Academy that will connect students with career opportunities.

Heightened security measures will remain in place at and around the district’s schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.


