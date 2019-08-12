320,000 Clark County students head back to school — PHOTOS
The mighty machine that is the Clark County School District roared back to life on Monday, as some 320,000 students in the nation’s fifth-largest district returned to class.
The mighty machine that is the Clark County School District roared back to life Monday, as more than 320,000 students in the nation's fifth-largest district returned to class before summer has run its course.
The school day started at 5 a.m., when drivers arrived at bus yards to start their first routes of the 2019-2020 school year.
Meanwhile, students across the valley were lined up and waiting for their buses to arrive.
On the east side of town at Owens Avenue and Beesley Drive, a crowd of Sunrise Mountain High School students waited patiently for a bus they said was consistently late last year.
They finally all piled onto the bus by 7:31 a.m., about 15 minutes after it was due to arrive and just 14 minutes before school was scheduled to begin.
District officials have several events scheduled for the first day of classes. They include the launch of a new apprenticeship website at Southeast Career and Technical Academy that will connect students with career opportunities.
Heightened security measures will remain in place at and around the district’s schools.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Great morning at Liberty High School. Great students, great staff and phenomenal leadership. You can feel the energy focused on students . https://t.co/uoTmy7Y46V
— Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) August 12, 2019
All the kids are on board as of 7:31! Bus is about 15 minutes late depending on who you ask. School starts in 14 minutes #NVed pic.twitter.com/sWkmhuQZ9U
— Amelia Pak-Harvey (@AmeliaPakHarvey) August 12, 2019
I’m at a Sunrise Mountain High School bus stop this morning with the first two students waiting for the bus. #school #FirstDayOfSchool pic.twitter.com/pB5Qx9uL0x
— Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) August 12, 2019
Buses roll out of the Wallace Transportation Yard to begin the first day of the #ClarkCountySchool District’s 2019-20 school year. @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/azZ9VNQP2H
— Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) August 12, 2019
Bus tracker
The district launched a new bus tracking app this year to help students and families locate their school bus. The app, called CCSD On board, provides real-time tracking of buses.
It’s one way the transportation department is hoping to increase transparency amid annual frustration over late school buses, a common problem in the district.