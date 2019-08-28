Amid heat warning, Las Vegas school’s cooling system conks out

The cooling issues at Durango High School are happening in the midst of an excessive heat warning issued for the Las Vegas Valley.

Durango High School is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Two wings of Durango High School were affected by an ongoing air conditioning outage that began Wednesday morning, CCSD officials said.

The cooling issues at the Las Vegas school are happening in the midst of an excessive heat warning issued for the Las Vegas Valley, with temperatures forecast to reach a high of 110 degrees on Wednesday.

Classes were continuing at the school, which has approximately 2,600 students.

The school is at least the second CCSD campus to grapple with with an air conditioning issue this week: on Monday, Mack Middle School students were relocated to Chaparral High for the same reason.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.