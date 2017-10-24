CCSD superintendent bans Trustee Child from school property

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowksy says he is banning Trustee Kevin Child from district property after he repeatedly ignored the restrictions Skorkowsky put in place for visiting schools and staff.

Clark County School Board Trustee Kevin Child (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowksy says he is banning Trustee Kevin Child from district property and directing staff to call police if he shows up after he repeatedly ignored the restrictions Skorkowsky put in place for visiting schools and staff.

Child was originally barred from entering schools without a specific invitation late last year, after an internal investigation concluded that his behavior caused anxiety among female employees and created an intimidating work environment.

Skorkowsky put a number of rules in place dictating how Child can visit schools and interact with staff — but said on Tuesday that Child has repeatedly ignored those directives.

“It has reached the point where I must trespass Trustee Child from district property to protect employees who have made serious complaints against him so they can operate in a safe and respectful work environment,” Skorkowsky said in a statement sent to administrators.

‘Call school police’

Child is only allowed to hold scheduled meetings with Skorkowsky and two employees that are designated as his liaisons, according to the memo. He may also attend school board meetings and monthly parent meetings.

“Otherwise, he is not allowed on district property,” Skorkowsky wrote. “I have directed staff to call school police if he shows up at their school or district office building and does not comply with their request to leave.”

Child has repeatedly stated that he has done nothing wrong, and previously told the Review-Journal that he sent a cease-and-desist letter to the superintendent demanding that he stop spreading false reports about his behavior.

In a statement Tuesday, Child said he is very saddened that Skorkowsky has created “such upheaval” for employees and families, “especially when we should be working on challenges in our district.”

The trustee has raised concerns about the district’s budget crisis and the way the district handled an unfair labor complaint regarding the professional growth system for educators. He has sent public records requests to the district for more information on both matters.

“In my opinion this is clearly (retaliation) for my good faith questioning of his performance with respect to the district’s finances and (professional growth system) agreement with the teachers union. I am not surprised, just go back to his exit speech in the threats that he alluded to,” Child said, referring to comments Skorkowsky made in September when he announced his impending retirement.

“Regardless, I will continue to represent my constituents by asking those hard questions and looking for better solution(s),” he said.

Complaints preceded 2014 election

A Review-Journal investigation into complaints against Child found that issues began prior to his election in 2014. Complaints included incidents of suicide discussions with students and inappropriate behavior at professional functions.

Documents suggest Child made employees uncomfortable by referring to himself as the “boss,” and looking at one employee from “head to toe and back.”

Child was originally advised behind closed doors to change his behavior. When that did not work, Skorkowsky directed Child last November not to enter administrative offices or schools without a specific written invitation.

Administrators, who were told of the guidelines in December, were required to copy the superintendent on any invitations extended to Child.

But those directives have apparently not worked, either — Skorkowsky reminded Child of the restrictions in April and May, adding even more. Child was told not to enter administrative offices of district staff, and was given an escort when necessary to meet with employees in such offices.

“Restricted area” signs have been posted throughout the administrative building on Sahara Avenue to delineate areas that are off limits.

Child was also later told not to call or text any employees directly, with a few exceptions.

CCSD letters from Pat Skorkowksy to Trustee Kevin Child by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.