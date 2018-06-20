Clark County schools cut more than 560 jobs to erase deficit

The deficit, which required the district’s schools to cut a collective $47 million from their budgets, reduced the district’s workforce by 400 licensed positions, 104 support staff positions and 59.5 administrative jobs.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District’s $68 million deficit forced it to eliminate more than 560 positions, although fewer than 25 employees are currently without jobs, the district announced on Tuesday.

The deficit, which required the district’s schools to cut a collective $47 million from their budgets, reduced the district’s workforce by 400 licensed positions, 104 support staff positions and 59.5 administrative jobs. The total number of positions eliminated was 563.5, the district said in a news release.

Central service departments, meanwhile, cut budgets by about $15.5 million.

The final tally of all positions cut were part of the 2018-19 budget that the School Board approved in May.

Despite the job cuts, the district is still in need of teachers and calling for applicants to fill its nearly 800 open classroom positions.

“We look forward to welcoming new teachers to continue the recent momentum we have seen in increasing student achievement,” Chief Human Resources Officer Andre Long said in the release.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.