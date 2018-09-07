Clark County schools Trustee Kevin Child sues over harassment complaint

Clark County School District Trustee Kevin Child announced a sweeping lawsuit against fellow trustees and former school district leadership on Friday, months after trustees settled a complaint filed against the district over his alleged harassing behavior.

Clark County School District Trustee Kevin Child, right, announces a lawsuit against fellow trustees and former school district leadership at a news conference outside the law offices of Craig Mueller, left, in downtown Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Meghin Delaney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Trustee Kevin Child announced a sweeping lawsuit against fellow trustees and former school district leadership on Friday, months after trustees settled a complaint filed against the district over his alleged harassing behavior.

The controversial trustee unveiled the 55-page lawsuit at a news conference outside the law offices of Craig Mueller in downtown Las Vegas. The complaint names the Clark County School District, fellow Trustees Carolyn Edwards and Deanna Wright, former Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky, former district lawyer Carlos McDade and former employee Donald “Doc” Harris.

Child and Mueller, who represented Child in the harassment complaint, said it was time for change in the district and that the truth needs to come out to clear Child’s reputation.

“I want my name cleared, that’s all I want,” Child said.

Issues with Child’s behavior stretch back to before his election to the school board in 2014, and have been well-documented in the district, including an investigation and report by its Office of Diversity and Affirmative Action which concluded Child created a hostile and intimidating work environment.

Skorkowsky twice tried to limit Child’s access to school property, effecting banning him from campuses at one point.

Child has long maintained there are no problems with his behavior and the complaints are a conspiracy against him because he asks tough questions about the district’s financial practices.

In March, the school board approved a settlement for Kim Wooden, the former deputy superintendent in the school district, who had filed complaints against the school district with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over Child’s behavior toward her.

Child called the vote politically incorrect and vowed to sue. Child and Mueller said at the time the complaint was filed to damage Child’s re-election bid to the school board.

Child made it through a four-person primary and will face challenger Irene Cepeda in the general election on Nov. 6.

The Review-Journal has sued the school district to provide more documentation about Child’s alleged behavior, under Nevada’s open records law and that lawsuit is waiting for a ruling by the state Supreme Court to uphold or overturn a lower court ruling stating the documents should be released to the public.

