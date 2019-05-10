Sisolak talks education funding with Nevada superintendents

Superintendents meet with governor to discuss education needs as frustration mounts over plan for adequate funding and Clark County teachers consider a strike.

Gov. Steve Sisolak in a January, 2019, file photo. (Bill Dentzer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amid rising public frustration over education funding in Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak met with the state’s school superintendents on Wednesday to discuss financing.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara heralded the meeting as one that moved parties in the right direction to find a solution for adequate funding.

It comes after the school district announced that even with a 3 percent raise for employees in the 2019-20 state budget, the district would not have enough to pay for them. It also follows the Washoe County School District’s announcement that it is projecting an even greater deficit for next school year than previously calculated.

A bill to change the education funding formula has yet to be heard in the final few weeks of the legislative session. Meanwhile, Sisolak has announced that he’ll be donating his salary to the highest-poverty schools in the state.

But that’s not enough to quell public frustration with funding — Clark County teachers are voting this week on whether to strike next school year if the district does not receive enough money.

Jara said he still believes the state can secure adequate funding.

“I think the state is committed to funding education as a priority,” he said Thursday. “That’s a hope that we have.”

According to the governor’s office, Sisolak wants to use the expertise of the superintendents and have larger conversations after this legislative session about how to fund Nevada schools moving forward.

