Grenade at Las Vegas airport among record TSA haul of firearms, unusual items

An inert grenade was discovered by TSA officers at McCarran International Airport on Nov. 27, 2018. (Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

Transportation Security Administration agent Donna Franco, left, assists a passenger in one of the new automated screening lanes at McCarran International Airport Terminal 1 in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Security screeners at airports nationwide discovered a record number of firearms and unusual items in carry-on bags last year — including a grenade found in a bag in Las Vegas.

At least the grenade was inoperative.

In 2018, 4,239 firearms were discovered in passengers’ luggage at security checkpoints at 249 different airports, a 7 percent increase over 2017’s total, data released Thursday by the Transportation Security Administration revealed.

“Passengers are bringing them (firearms) to airports in higher numbers,” said Lori Dankers, TSA spokesperson, who added: “Officers are pretty good at finding them in the X-ray.”

TSA officers discovered 59 firearms at McCarran International Airport during routine screenings of departing passengers’ carry-on luggage last year. The number is a slight drop from 2017, bucking the national trend, as TSA officers at McCarran discovered 62 firearms during security screenings that year.

The report also highlighted a handful of other other unusual items discovered at airports including the inert grenade discovered in a carry-on bag on Nov. 27.

Although the grenade found at McCarran was inactive, the discovery of such items can lead to airport complications.

When a grenade — whether real or inert — or other possible explosive device is discovered, all screening stops at that location until a TSA explosive expert inspects the item. Even inert grenades can lead to closed terminals and checkpoints, which can result in delayed or cancelled flights, according to the TSA.

In the Las Vegas incident, Dankers said, TSA explosive experts were able to determine the grenade was inert fairly quickly, avoiding a long-term shutdown of the security area.

“Explosive devices remain the biggest threat to aviation,” she said. “There’s other items as well and our officers are looking to keep those out of the cabins in our aircrafts.”

Other potentially dangerous items discovered by TSA agents include:

Three smoke grenades discovered in a checked bag at Nashville International Airport on Nov. 19.

A bottle of lighter fluid found in a carry-on bag of a passenger traveling from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Dec. 12.

Fireworks uncovered in the carry-on bag of a passenger traveling from Orlando International Airport on Dec. 13.

Five replica mortar shells discovered in the checked bag of an Orlando International Airport passenger on Dec. 1.

The grenade found at McCarran is the latest in a list of unusual items found at the Las Vegas airport.

In 2017, TSA agents discovered a throwing star in a carry-on bag and a replica rifle umbrella. In 2015, a live purple smoke bomb was found in a bag and in 2012 key chains with bullets attached — given out as souvenirs at the annual SHOT Show — were confiscated from several travelers.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage, according to the TSA.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage, even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit.

Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked.

Not only can the passenger be fined if caught with prohibited items, they could face legal action, which is at the discretion of each law enforcement agency.

If a passenger has a firearm on them at a TSA security checkpoint, TSA will levy a civil penalty as high as $10,000. The average fine is around $950, Dankers said,

“It’s an expensive mistake,” she said. “Oftentimes you may lose the firearm and you are delayed and may miss your flight.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.