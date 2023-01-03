48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

$785M jackpot up for grabs tonight in Mega Millions drawing

The Associated Press
January 3, 2023 - 10:06 am
 
Mega Millions lottery playing slips are shown at a supermarket kiosk on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, i ...
Mega Millions lottery playing slips are shown at a supermarket kiosk on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is shown on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot ...
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is shown on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The ja ...
A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., ...
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., on Jan. 6, 2021. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang.

The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game’s numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.

The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that jackpot.

MOST READ
1
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
2
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
3
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
4
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
5
Fontainebleau, MSG Sphere openings to be biggest 2023 projects
Fontainebleau, MSG Sphere openings to be biggest 2023 projects
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pedestrians walk along a road as a snow plow works in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Saturday, Dec. ...
Evacuations possible in Sacramento area flooding
The Associated Press

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower, also known as "Big ...
Celebrations around the world welcome 2023 — PHOTOS
By Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

New Year’s celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe and global worries over inflation.

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who ...
Suspect in deaths of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone and Mike Balsamo The Associated Press

Arrest paperwork filed said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.

More stories for you
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
Lottery, online gaming shunned in Nevada
Lottery, online gaming shunned in Nevada
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS