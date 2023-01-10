56°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

After 3-month rollover, Mega Millions swells to $1.1B

By Teresa Crawford The Associated Press
January 10, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in D ...
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the F ...
A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Mega Millions lottery slips are displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A ...
Mega Millions lottery slips are displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. After nearly three months of lottery losing, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $1.1 billion. The odds of winning the top lottery prize are formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A ...
A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. After nearly three months of lottery losing, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $1.1 billion. The odds of winning the top lottery prize are formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9 ...
Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHICAGO — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Customers at Lucky Mart on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday were hoping they picked a winner.

Toni Woods, a retired city worker, said that if she won, the first thing she would do was give her church 10%.

After that, Woods, 73, said, “I’ve got a list of people that need things, my family members, I would take care of them.” Then she’d go on a vacation.

Retired Chicago firefighter Kirby Collins, 58, said he would use winnings to “travel, share with my friends and family, help out, you know, needy people. You know, just do the right thing with it. I don’t want to just blow it.”

The drawing is set for 8 p.m. PST Tuesday but it usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

Not in Nevada

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Nevada. Area players must buy tickets in Arizona or California.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
3
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
5
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration ban on ...
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
By Jessica Hill / RJ

A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court.

Crane operator Ricky Kapuschinsky, with AAA Crane, gets ready to lift uprooted trees on Capitol ...
California braces for potential floods
The Associated Press

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
Biden makes first check of US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Biden’s nearly four-hour visit to El Paso was highly controlled. He encountered no migrants except when his motorcade drove alongside the border and about a dozen were visible on the Ciudad Juárez side.

 
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
By Martha Mendoza, Brian Melley and John Antczak The Associated Press

The next round of severe weather was predicted to arrive in Northern California on Friday night and spread south into the central region during the weekend, increasing flooding concerns due to already saturated soil. Heavy snow was forecast for the Sierra Nevada.

 
McCarthy survives long struggle to win Speaker in 15th round
By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks.

More stories for you
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
At least 34 dead from frigid monster storm — PHOTOS
Capture of drug lord’s son sets off gunfights in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Capture of drug lord’s son sets off gunfights in Mexico ahead of Biden visit