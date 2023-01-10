After 3-month rollover, Mega Millions swells to $1.1B

The odds of winning the top lottery prize are formidable at 1 in 302.6 million.

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H.

A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Mega Millions lottery slips are displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. After nearly three months of lottery losing, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $1.1 billion. The odds of winning the top lottery prize are formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

CHICAGO — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Customers at Lucky Mart on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday were hoping they picked a winner.

Toni Woods, a retired city worker, said that if she won, the first thing she would do was give her church 10%.

After that, Woods, 73, said, “I’ve got a list of people that need things, my family members, I would take care of them.” Then she’d go on a vacation.

Retired Chicago firefighter Kirby Collins, 58, said he would use winnings to “travel, share with my friends and family, help out, you know, needy people. You know, just do the right thing with it. I don’t want to just blow it.”

The drawing is set for 8 p.m. PST Tuesday but it usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

Not in Nevada

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Nevada. Area players must buy tickets in Arizona or California.