66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Family of slain U.S.-Israeli soldier hopeful for larger hostage deal

By Josephine Stratman and Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News
March 12, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 
Relatives and supporters of Israeli captives held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas mil ...
Relatives and supporters of Israeli captives held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants, gather before the start of a four-day march to Jerusalem calling for their release, on Feb. 28, 2024, at the site of the Supernova music festival in southern Israel. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The family of American-Israeli soldier Itay Chen remained hopeful for a larger hostage release even after his death was announced Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we are where we are, and somehow we need to pick up the pieces and move on,” Chen’s father, Brooklyn-raised Ruby Chen, told the New York Daily News. “Now, it’s putting the focus on the hostage deal, getting a deal in place to help all the other families to have their loved ones back.”

Chen, 19, was thought to be taken hostage by Hamas in the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. However, Israeli authorities announced Tuesday Chen was killed in the attack and his body was being held in Gaza.

Around 250 people were taken hostage in the assault. According to Israel, 134 hostages were still held by Hamas on Tuesday, though 34 of them were dead.

“We still need a deal to get all 134 loved ones back, regardless of state, meaning alive or not,” Ruby Chen said. “That’s the mission for the prime minister of Israel, for the president of the United States, keep on putting pressure on all the international players, and get a deal done.”

Though Itay Chen grew up in Israel, he had many connections to New York through his father, a Knicks fan.

Ruby Chen said the family had continued hoping for his son’s safe return as the war dragged on. However, they identified his body Tuesday morning through videos and intelligence information.

“He’s been missed for five months, and he’ll be missed for much more,” Chen said. “He’s a good kid. He’s like any other kid you’d meet on the streets of New York City. He loves basketball, PlayStation. He has two siblings, one elder, one younger, he’s the connector.”

Chen said he believes a deal for the remaining 134 hostages is close to completion. The return of his son’s body would “enable my family to have closure, and to be able to move on,” he said.

Hagit Chen, Ruby’s wife and Itay’s mother, was a guest of Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, at last Thursday’s State of the Union address. President Biden released a statement Tuesday after Itay’s death was confirmed.

“Today, as we join Itay’s parents, brothers, and family in grieving this tragic loss, we keep this reminder close to our hearts,” the president said. “And I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Port staffers prepare the aid on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms ...
Ramadan in Gaza begins with no end to war in sight
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The United States, Qatar and Egypt had hoped to broker a cease-fire ahead of Ramadan, but the talks have stalled.

The ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group is seen docked as it prepares to ferry some 200 t ...
How the U.S. military is scrambling to build a floating dock for aid to Gaza
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

Before President Biden announced in his State of the Union address the plans for providing aid to Gaza by sea, the Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade and other units were scrambling to pull equipment together.

More stories
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
As Gaza cease-fire talks progress, Israel war cabinet to meet
As Gaza cease-fire talks progress, Israel war cabinet to meet
Israel, Hamas indicate no cease-fire deal imminent
Israel, Hamas indicate no cease-fire deal imminent
US says cease-fire on table for Hamas as aid drops begin
US says cease-fire on table for Hamas as aid drops begin
Netanyahu: Israel will ‘finish the job’ inside Gaza
Netanyahu: Israel will ‘finish the job’ inside Gaza
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall
Israel-Hamas war cease-fire talks stall