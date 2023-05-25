Grand Canyon hiker dies on popular trail

The hiker was attempting a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day, park officials said.

A long line of hikers head out of the Grand Canyon along the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., in July 2015. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mule train winds its way down the Bright Angel trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz., in 1996. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Authorities say a hiker in Grand Canyon National Park has died on the park’s most popular trail.

An Indiana woman died on the Bright Angel Trail on May 14, park officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

Officials received a report of an “unresponsive hiker” at 9 p.m. near the Three-Mile Resthouse, which is three miles below the South Rim on the Bright Angel Trail.

A National Park Service rescue team arrived at the scene and found the hiker pulseless. “All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful,” the statement said.

The hiker was identified as a 36-year-old female from Westfield, Indiana, who was attempting a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day.

Hiker fatalities, especially along the popular trail, are not uncommon in the Arizona park.

— In July 2021, a 56-year-old hiker died on the trail.

— In that same month, a Louisiana man died on the trail while on a multi-day hiking trip.

— In June 2021, an Illinois man died on the South Kaibab Trail.

— In that same month, an Ohio woman died of suspected heat-related illness during a backpacking trip.

— In June 2020, a California hiker died on the South Kaibab Trail.

Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be deceiving. The temperature at the South Rim, where 90% of all visitors go, is about 20 degrees cooler than at the bottom. The temperature at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River can top 100 degrees in summer.