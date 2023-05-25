Grand Canyon hiker dies on popular trail
The hiker was attempting a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day, park officials said.
Authorities say a hiker in Grand Canyon National Park has died on the park’s most popular trail.
An Indiana woman died on the Bright Angel Trail on May 14, park officials said in a statement released Wednesday.
Officials received a report of an “unresponsive hiker” at 9 p.m. near the Three-Mile Resthouse, which is three miles below the South Rim on the Bright Angel Trail.
A National Park Service rescue team arrived at the scene and found the hiker pulseless. “All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful,” the statement said.
The hiker was identified as a 36-year-old female from Westfield, Indiana, who was attempting a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day.
Hiker fatalities, especially along the popular trail, are not uncommon in the Arizona park.
— In July 2021, a 56-year-old hiker died on the trail.
— In that same month, a Louisiana man died on the trail while on a multi-day hiking trip.
— In June 2021, an Illinois man died on the South Kaibab Trail.
— In that same month, an Ohio woman died of suspected heat-related illness during a backpacking trip.
— In June 2020, a California hiker died on the South Kaibab Trail.
Hiking at the Grand Canyon can be deceiving. The temperature at the South Rim, where 90% of all visitors go, is about 20 degrees cooler than at the bottom. The temperature at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River can top 100 degrees in summer.