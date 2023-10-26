House adopts pro-Israeli resolution

In its first legislative act under newly elevated Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the House overwhelmingly adopted a symbolic resolution voicing support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

House Speaker-elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., addresses members of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Republicans eagerly elected Johnson as House speaker on Wednesday, elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the seat of U.S. power and ending for now the political chaos in their majority. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, hands the gavel to newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., after the House of Representatives held an election in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — In its first legislative act under newly elevated Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a symbolic resolution voicing support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle felt it was important to be seen offering their support for Israel in its campaign against Hamas, which the United States and European Union have designated as a terrorist organization.

The resolution was adopted, 412-10, with nine Democrats and one Republican opposed. Six Democrats voted present.

“This is one of the darkest moments in the history of the state of Israel,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the sponsor of the resolution, said in floor remarks that detailed some of the atrocities Hamas committed against Israeli civilians. “For God’s sakes, what is going on in the world today? … This is sheer terror. It’s evil and it cannot stand in this world.”

The resolution, passed under suspension of the rules, reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense; recommitted the U.S. to Israel’s security, including through emergency weapons resupply and intelligence sharing; urged all nations to unequivocally condemn the Hamas terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of some 1,400 people in the Jewish state; and demanded Hamas immediately release roughly 220 hostages.

It also condemned Iran’s support for regional proxy groups like Hamas and urged the full enforcement of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

In the more than three weeks that House Republicans couldn’t agree on a speaker, Israel experienced the deadliest single military attack in its 75-year-history on Oct. 7 and responded with retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Biden administration has been in overdrive, using shuttle diplomacy and significant military regional deployments to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to other parts of the Middle East.

All the while, the House had sidelined itself as well as the Senate from passing legislation that could have an impact on the worsening security crisis.

“All who cherish life, value democracy and seek justice must resolutely condemn Hamas, condemn its heinous attack on Oct. 7, and condemn its war with Israel,” Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., said in floor remarks. “Israel has the right, Israel has the responsibility to defend itself against Hamas, to protect its citizens, to secure its borders and to rescue its hostages, no matter how long it takes.”