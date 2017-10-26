Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, October 26th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. O.J. Simpson appears to be adjusting to his new life here in the Las Vegas valley after being paroled on Oct. 1. Simpson was released Lovelock Correctional Center in Northern Nevada after serving nine years for kidnapping and robbery. Simpson has moved in with a friend in a Red Rock County Club neighborhood, and has been spotted driving a white SUV.

2. The brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was arrested yesterday in North Hollywood on charges of possessing more than 600 images of child pornography. Bruce Paddock is facing one felony count of possessing child pornography and 19 misdemeanor counts of child exploitation, according to the arrest warrant. Court records show Paddock has a long criminal record, including vandalism and other charges in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

3. Las Vegas police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found dead at a southwest valley gas station. The man was found at a Terrible’s gas station located on South Durango Drive near Flamingo Drive. This story is still developing, and all updates can be found online at reviewjournal.com.

