New monolith discovered in Colorado

Just a week after a monolith was discovered in Las Vegas, another monolith has been discovered in northern Colorado.

A monolith was found in Colorado after police discovered a monolith in Las Vegas last week.

The Howling Cow Cafe, based in Bellvue, Colorado, posted about the monolith on Monday after cafe staff saw it for the first time on Sunday.

‘“What might this be?’ is the question of the week here at the cafe as many come into ask about this mysterious structure,” the cafe said in an Instagram post. “A monolith, sculpture, local artists or aliens… we don’t know?!”

On Saturday, a Reddit user made a post about seeing the monolith in Fort Collins. The user said that a resident in the area built the monolith to mess with a neighbor, though that claim has not been confirmed.

On June 18, the Metropolitan Police Department said its search and rescue team found a monolith on a trail near Gass Peak north of Las Vegas, though Monolith Tracker, a website that tracks monoliths across the world, said the structure was first spotted in December 2020.

The Las Vegas monolith was removed on Friday “due to public safety and environmental concerns,” police said.

The monolith is being held in at an undisclosed location while authorities figure out how to dispose of the object.