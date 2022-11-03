Nobody wins $1.2B Powerball jackpot; $1.5B up for Saturday

Daily lines have been part of doing business for days at the lottery store in Primm, Calif., just across the Nevada border. Arizona lottery outlets have similar conditions.

A line at the front door at The Lotto Sotre at Primm, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jean Myrtil of Las Vegas shows his Powerball lottery tickets after he bought them at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. Myrtil spent $140. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ron Hack of Las Vegas waits in line to buy Powerball lottery tickets with his wife Peggy and their dog Emmy at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Get ready to join the line again.

Nobody won the Powerball winning numbers Wednesday night. The numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23.

The Saturday prize will rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, making it close to the record $1.586 billion jackpot of 2016.

39 drawings, no jackpot win

For 39 consecutive drawings, no entrant has picked the winning numbers in the Powerball lottery.

Also, it’s common for those heading south on Interstate 15 to buy tickets to bypass the Primm store for locations deeper into California to avoid what would be an hours-long stand-in-line process.

Tweaking the Powerball rules and cost of tickets has resulted in fewer winners, but bigger jackpots. The latest tweak enacted in August was to hold three drawings a week instead of two.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million. The chance of winning any cash prize is about 1 in 25.

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

Powerball is also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not have Powerball are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.