93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Nobody wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 5:21 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2023 - 10:03 pm
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. A huge $1.25 b ...
A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Nobody had a winning ticket in the Friday Mega Millions drawing for $1.35 billion or $659.5 million cash.

The winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and Mega Ball 20.

The 31st rollover pushes the Tuesday drawing to an estimated $1.55 billion or $757.2 million cash. That will be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, surpassing a $1.537 billion winner in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

There were nine tickets that matched the regular five balls, earning $1 million each. Two of those tickets bought the multiplier, which was two, giving them $2 million each.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit April 18 in New York for $20 million ($10.5 million cash).

Tickets costing $2 are sold in Arizona and California.

Two weeks ago, a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
2
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
3
One of nation’s biggest homebuilders planning new Summerlin subdivision
One of nation’s biggest homebuilders planning new Summerlin subdivision
4
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
5
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
By Michael Kunzelman, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant The Associated Press

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss.

This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. ...
US credit rating downgraded for only second time in history
By Christopher Rugaber AP Economics Writer

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.

More stories
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot
Not a surprise: No winners in $560M Mega Millions jackpot
$875M Powerball prize elusive; jackpots top $1.5B Monday, Tuesday
$875M Powerball prize elusive; jackpots top $1.5B Monday, Tuesday
No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing
No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
Now $1.05B: No tickets match Mega Millions numbers
Now $1.05B: No tickets match Mega Millions numbers
Powerball jackpot rises to $725M; California ticket wins $1M
Powerball jackpot rises to $725M; California ticket wins $1M