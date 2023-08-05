Nobody wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

The Tuesday drawing will be worth an estimated $1.55 billion, the third-biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Nobody had a winning ticket in the Friday Mega Millions drawing for $1.35 billion or $659.5 million cash.

The winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and Mega Ball 20.

The 31st rollover pushes the Tuesday drawing to an estimated $1.55 billion or $757.2 million cash. That will be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, surpassing a $1.537 billion winner in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

There were nine tickets that matched the regular five balls, earning $1 million each. Two of those tickets bought the multiplier, which was two, giving them $2 million each.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit April 18 in New York for $20 million ($10.5 million cash).

Tickets costing $2 are sold in Arizona and California.

Two weeks ago, a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

