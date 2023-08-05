Nobody wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The Tuesday drawing will be worth an estimated $1.55 billion, the third-biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
Nobody had a winning ticket in the Friday Mega Millions drawing for $1.35 billion or $659.5 million cash.
The winning numbers were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and Mega Ball 20.
The 31st rollover pushes the Tuesday drawing to an estimated $1.55 billion or $757.2 million cash. That will be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, surpassing a $1.537 billion winner in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.
There were nine tickets that matched the regular five balls, earning $1 million each. Two of those tickets bought the multiplier, which was two, giving them $2 million each.
The last Mega Millions jackpot hit April 18 in New York for $20 million ($10.5 million cash).
Tickets costing $2 are sold in Arizona and California.
Two weeks ago, a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket from Washington state)