Nation and World

Small quake rumbles San Diego area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2023 - 6:48 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2023 - 7:19 pm
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck an area north of San Diego on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The quake hit at 6:16 p.m. three miles northwest of the Palomar Observatory, about 50 miles north of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was nine miles deep.

