Small quake rumbles San Diego area

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck an area north of San Diego on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The San Diego skyline. (courtesy)

The quake hit at 6:16 p.m. three miles northwest of the Palomar Observatory, about 50 miles north of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was nine miles deep.