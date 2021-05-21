79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Southern California hiker rescued after 5 days in forest

The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 - 6:00 pm
 
George Null, left, poses with a rescue crew member after he was picked up Wednesday, May 19, 20 ...
George Null, left, poses with a rescue crew member after he was picked up Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by a sheriff's helicopter in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)
George Null, left, poses with a rescue crew member after he was picked up Wednesday, May 19, 20 ...
George Null, left, poses with a rescue crew member after he was picked up Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by a sheriff's helicopter in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES — A hiker who was missing for five days in the rugged Southern California wilderness was found alive after an extensive search.

George Null, 58, was picked up Wednesday by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter in remote area of the Angeles National Forest. A Sheriff’s Department photo taken with a crew member showed Null dirty and with a stubbly beard but smiling broadly.

“So relieved,” his sister, Rebecca Latta, told Los Angeles news station KCBS-TV after learning of the rescue. “We didn’t know for days. Not knowing is so hard.”

The search by authorities and volunteers began Saturday when Null did not return from a day hike in the Mount Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The helicopter crew spotted him waving next to a creek in a deep canyon.

“The area that he was located in was at about 2,500 feet, while the mountaintop that he came off of in order to get there is at approximately 8,000 feet, so over several days, he’s made a lot of progress downstream,” sheriff’s Sgt. John Gilbert told the TV station.

Latta said her brother gave her a huge hug.

“I think he’s so exhausted that he really doesn’t have a lot of words right now, and he’s maybe a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest,” she said.

Latta said her brother is an experienced hiker, but he told her he became disoriented in an area burned last year by the Bobcat Fire, which blackened more than 180 square miles of the forest.

“Since then the forestry service has closed these areas and recommended hikers don’t go in them,” Gilbert said.

The Angeles National Forest spans more than 1,000 square miles between metropolitan Los Angeles and the Mojave Desert.

MOST READ
1
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
2
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
3
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
4
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas
Homeless man killed by shotgun blast in downtown Las Vegas
5
Even Las Vegas Ballpark has advantages over Oakland Coliseum
Even Las Vegas Ballpark has advantages over Oakland Coliseum
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021. ...
Israel, Hamas end 11-day war with cease-fire agreement
By Fares Akram and Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas announced a cease-fire Thursday, ending a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Ellen Booth, 57, studies at her kitchen table to become a certified medical coder, in Coventry, ...
US jobless claims decline to 444K, a new pandemic low
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell last week to 444,000, a new pandemic low and a sign that the job market keeps strengthening.

People line up to take photos with a rare corpse flower in Alameda, Calif., on May 17, 2021. (P ...
People line up for whiff of rare, stinky flower
The Associated Press

Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city are flocking to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms.

Lacerations are seen on Allen Minish's head as he recuperates at a hospital in Anchorage, Alask ...
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
By Mark Thiessen The Associated Press

Allen Minish was left with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep the doctor told him he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches after a 4½-hour surgery.

This Wednesday, May 19, 2021 image made from The Truth About Vaccines website, run by Ty and Ch ...
YouTube removes seller of vaccine disinformation
By Michelle R. Smith The Associated Press

It said it terminated the account because it violated its policies barring “COVID-19 medical misinformation,” and had three strikes in a 90-day period.

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the ...
McConnell opposed to Jan. 6 commission to probe US Capitol riot
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will oppose legislation to create a commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.