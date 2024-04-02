52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

This Utah national monument is raising its admission prices

Cedar Breaks National Monument’s amphitheater is a half-mile deep and filled with multi-hued ...
Cedar Breaks National Monument’s amphitheater is a half-mile deep and filled with multi-hued hoodoos, fins and arches. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Cedar Breaks trail on a clear-sky day. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Cedar Breaks trail on a clear-sky day. (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan grimaces during a joint press conference wi ...
US pushes alternatives to Rafah invasion in Hamas war talks with Israel
Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, ...
U.S. military says it destroyed Houthi drones over Red Sea, Yemen
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks during the Club Golf Aw ...
Trump post $175M bond to avert asset seizure during NY appeal; gag order expanded
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and ...
Israel’s military withdraw from Shifa Hospital
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

If you’re driving to Southern Utah this summer, it’s going to cost you a little bit more to visit one national monument.

Cedar Breaks National Monument has raised its entrance and entrance fees, effective April 1, park officials said in a statement.

They said the “new pricing structure will bring the monument into closer alignment with nearby and comparable campground services. The increased fees will provide additional revenue to fund operations and deferred maintenance projects.”

Officials said the last “significant change” in fees happened in 2018.

Pricing structure

Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25

Per Person/Bicycle Pass: $15

Motorcycle Pass: $20

Cedar Breaks Specific Annual Pass: $45

Point Supreme Campground Standard Site w/showers, no electricity: $30

Point Supreme Campground Walk-in Tent w/showers, no electricity: $20

Cedar Breaks National Monument is about 200 miles and four hours away from Las Vegas, near Cedar City, Utah. It features a half-mile-deep geologic amphitheater with an eclectic assortment of red, orange, pink and white formations that include hoodoos, fins and arches.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Al Shifa hospital and ...
Israel’s military withdraw from Shifa Hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

The Israeli military has described the raid on Shifa Hospital as a major battlefield victory in the nearly six-month war.

People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government an ...
Tens of thousands of protesters pressure Israeli prime minister
By Melanie Lindman, Wafaa Shurafa, and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Protesters urged the government to reach a cease-fire deal to free dozens of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists and to hold early elections.

(Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
2 people killed in plane crash near Lake Tahoe
The Associated Press

Two people died when a single-engine airplane crashed in a California mountain town north of Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 2
Las Vegas officer, motorist injured in 3-car crash east of Strip
recommend 3
LETTER: The peacock shows its true colors
recommend 4
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Nevada housing ‘crisis’
recommend 5
CARTOON: Payment plan
recommend 6
CARTOONS: Bibi just put Biden in the spin cycle