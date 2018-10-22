Nation and World

Town of Kingman, Ariz., fighting back and shaping its image

By John M. Glionna Special to the Las Vegas Review Journal
October 22, 2018 - 10:38 am
 

KINGMAN, Ariz. – Red-headed Brittney Wanner and her younger sister, Brandi, stood in the bright morning sunlight along old Route 66 and looked toward the sky.

They had a job to do.

Every morning, the pair raise the U.S. and state flags outside the family’s downtown used car business in this historic blue-collar town, which once served as a wayside stop along John Steinbeck’s so-called Mother Road.

On this summer morning, the ritual took on added solemnity. U.S. Sen. John McCain had just died, and the women worked together to set the two flags at half-staff. Brittney, 30, a mother of three, bit her lip. She wants to get things right.

“I think it needs to go higher,” she told her 22-year-old sister, a mother of one.

The two stand at a crossroads between the past and the future in this high-desert community of 30,000 residents, a number that doubles if you count adjacent developments such as Golden Valley, a suburban sprawl of mobile homes that sits just north of town over Coyote Pass near Castle Rock.

Many their age would have already fled what they might have considered mind-numbing isolation and small-town blues in a place that continues to battle its share of social ills, both homegrown and whisked in by the passing Interstate 40.

But the sisters are staying.

Their family owns the local newspaper as well as several other businesses, and their father, Matt Wanner, is president of the downtown merchants association. They want their own children to grow up in Kingman and hope their grandchildren do as well.

“We would have moved away, but our family has created something here,” said Brittney Wanner, wiping a wisp of hair out of her eye. “We’re stepping into their shoes.”

For most Las Vegans, Kingman isn’t much more than a pit stop, a place to fill up the gas tank on a trip to Phoenix or the Grand Canyon. It’s also been the place spoofed over the summer by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

“Kingman has always been a stop-off town for gas and bathroom runs. It’s nobody’s fault, but that’s the way it is,” Matt Wanner said.

‘Great little town’

But many people here believe there’s a lot to stick around for, including a slower pace of life, which includes nearby off-roading and scenic desert hiking trails that start just a few blocks from downtown.

A burgeoning downtown revitalization effort includes a “Welcome to Kingman” archway on central Beale Street, where a yoga studio, the Rickety Cricket Brewing microbrewery and hipster coffeehouse offset the pawn shop and motorcycle parts joint, a mix aimed at attracting more tourists to a downtown already full of historic buildings.

Asked whether the new Interstate 11 expansion, offering a quicker route from Southern Nevada, will boost Kingman’s fortunes, Matt Wanner replies that he doesn’t think so.

“I-11 will make it quicker to get here from Las Vegas, but it won’t give people a reason to stay,” he said. “We’re not that town yet.”

What will help, he said, is downtown renovation designed to give tourists a reason to stick around and contribute to the economy.

The town features a mix of newcomers — the residents who fled big-city crime and crowds in favor of what Mayor Monica Gates calls its “livability” — and the folks who’ve been here all their lives.

Its sense of sociability includes book-reading and astronomy clubs, quilting and knitting groups and a burgeoning arts and theater scene.

“It’s a great little town. We’ve got parks. We’ve got recreation and a lot of activities in this town,” said Jack Alexander, owner of Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories.

The crossroads community also draws a steady stream of tourists.

“We get people from all over the world in our shop every day,” said Alexander, who fled the snow and ice of Idaho for the high desert about five years ago.

Kingman is also the kind of place where a homeless man can become a minor celebrity. In recent months, residents have donated nearly $3,000 to buy a new keyboard for a legally blind British musician known as “Santa Claus” because of his red holiday hat. Local police often stop to offer James Zyla a bottle of water on a hot day, and someone recently gave him a cellphone.

“We don’t have the highest wages in the country, but when people need help, the dollars flow,” said Shawn Byrne, editor of the Kingman Daily Miner newspaper.

When a 4-year-old boy from a destitute family was killed in a traffic mishap, he said, residents donated $10,000 to pay for the funeral.

“That impressed me,” Byrne said.

Artist and teacher Carol Rose and her husband moved here 18 years ago from Los Angeles, settling on Kingman after a lengthy search that allowed them to trade six lanes of rush-hour traffic for a breezy two-lane highway.

“We wanted to see the sun, and we have a sense of community,” said Rose, now 74. “For nearly all my life, I’ve been a big-city girl, but I’ve always had a country heart.”

Even though her husband died a few years back, Rose isn’t leaving.

“I’ve come to love Kingman,” she said. “The air is clean; the people are wonderful. It always feels that you can take a deep breath of fresh air and relax. The desert isn’t just dead space.”

Beneath the surface

But no small town is completely tranquil, including Kingman.

Methamphetamine sales continue to plague law enforcement officials, who acknowledge that Kingman sits along a drug pipeline between Mexico and big cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas. On most days, the paper details drug busts that collar users and sellers from 18 to 80.

“A lot of meth originating from Southern California heading to eastern destinations passes through Kingman. Drug dealers and organizations will do what they can to move product along their route to their final destination,” said a sergeant from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office narcotics squad, who did not want his name used because he is involved in numerous sensitive operations. “I have seen meth affect young teenagers who use it and sell it to seniors who are 80-plus years old.”

Some criticize a lack of youth programs. A Teen Outlet center on Beale Street sits mostly unused, with only Friday night hours and a sign out front that reads: “No e-cigarettes, vapes or outside drinks.”

Police Chief Robert DeVries said the number of drug arrests has risen 41 percent over the past five years.

“We have struggled with meth and opioids but also have a very strong coalition in place doing what they can with very few resources,” he said.

Kingman was founded in 1882, when the area was still part of the Arizona Territory, as a simple railroad stop along the newly constructed route of the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad. The new town was named after Lewis Kingman, who had surveyed the rail line’s right-of-way between Needles, California, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Over the generations, Kingman has had brushes with fame, some good, some not.

Scenes from the cult films “Mars Attacks” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” were filmed here. Also, Clark Gable and Carole Lombard were married here during a break from the shooting of “Gone with the Wind.”

One main street, Andy Devine Avenue, is named after the raspy-voiced Hollywood western character actor who grew up here. Kingman still holds its annual Andy Devine Days.

But Kingman also has some darker connections to popular culture. Timothy McVeigh briefly lived here prior to detonating a mammoth truck bomb outside the Oklahoma City federal building in 1995 in an act of terrorism that killed 168 people and injured 680. Co-conspirator Michael Fortier also lived in Kingman from the age of 7.

For months after the bombings, reporters converged on Kingman, labeling the town McVeigh’s birthplace, even though many here still remind visitors that the bomber was merely a “couch-surfing transient.”

“We took a black eye from Timothy McVeigh,” Matt Wanner said. “But he only lived here a few months. He was pretty much passing through.”

Twenty-one years later, another bomber with a Kingman connection would make news.

On July 13, 2016, Kingman resident Glenn Franklin Jones drove a rental car packed with two homemade bombs to rural Panaca, Nevada. That evening, the unemployed former nurse lit fuses on the bombs and shot himself in the head outside the home of Joshua Cluff, a friend and former co-worker.

The explosions destroyed the house and the rental car and rained shrapnel and debris on the town 165 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Cluff’s wife and daughters escaped. Jones was the sole casualty. Investigators later recovered bomb-making materials from Jones’ RV and storage unit at a Kingman trailer park.

More than two years later, the case is still under investigation by Nevada state investigators.

Show tarnishes town

Last summer, Kingman took another blow when it became a target for Cohen, who featured the town on his cable television program “Who is America,” posing as a developer at a meeting and announcing plans to build the world’s largest mosque in the community.

During a town meeting the producers say was filmed in Kingman, residents pushed back against the mosque. One man declares that the project is not welcome in a town that is “lucky to have black people in it.” Another says that the small percentage of African-American residents aren’t welcome, “but we tolerate them.”

After the show aired, Kingman’s tourism office received numerous letters, emails and comments on its Facebook page from people calling the town racist.

“We got one letter from a tourist saying he wanted the Route 66 experience but that he wasn’t going to stop in Kingman because it was racist,” said Josh Noble, the town’s tourism services manager. “People have gotten the idea in their mind that this is what the community is like.”

Kingman is fighting back.

The town released a statement in light of the show declaring that “shrugging this off is not going to be us,” citing a new emphasis on diversity in Kingman, which is 90 percent white. “And while we’ve been making progress,” the release added, “the comments in the show, fairly or unfairly, show that we still have more work to do.”

The mayor held a community gathering in August to announce plans to create an annual event to celebrate the town’s diversity and showcase different cultures, religions and ethnicities.

Making strides

In an interview, Gates said Kingman needs to take control of its public image and not leave it to outsiders.

“After the McVeigh thing, the community never addressed who he was or what Kingman was,” she said. “And we’ve vowed never to make that mistake again. We see this incident as an opportunity to establish who we are.”

Members of the Masjid-i-Ibrahim mosque here say the town has already taken great strides to make Muslims feel welcome.

“I’ve been in Kingman since 2005, and I haven’t seen any racism,” said imam Umar Farooq Mahmood, who oversees about 25 families that worship at the mosque.

After Muslim-related violence makes international headlines, he said, residents will send flowers, cards and letters “that say, ‘You’re welcome here,’ that they know what happened there isn’t here.”

A few years ago, he added, during a small anti-Muslim protest nearby, the mosque served pizza at a table outside and quickly drew a large crowd of supporters who dwarfed the picketers. Said Mahmood: “We outnumbered them.”

He called Kingman a peaceful town. “Nice people here, friendly people here,” Mahmood said.

Mary Gardner, who works at the Beale Street Brews coffee shop, has lived in Kingman her entire life.

“It’s definitely home. … The residents all try to stay tight-knit, and I like that,” the 25-year-old said. “I’ve thought about it, but I don’t think I could ever bring myself to leave home.”

If you look around, Matt Wanner said, you’ll find a lot of good people in Kingman, a place he too is happy to call home.

“I probably couldn’t make much of a difference on what goes on in a place like Las Vegas,” he said. “In Kingman, I can make a difference.”

John M. Glionna is a former Los Angeles Times staff writer.

ad-high_impact_4
News
Mojave Poppy Bees
Male Mojave poppy bees exhibit territorial fighting behavior. The Center for Biological Diversity wants the bee, found only in Clark County, to be added to the endangered species list. (Zach Portman/University of Minnesota Department of Entomology)
Clark County Schools announce random searches
Clark County School District middle and high school students will be subject to random searches for weapons under a new initiative to combat the wave of guns found on campus. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss React to Dennis Hof's Death
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss speak about their friend and prominent brothel owner Dennis Hof's death at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died
Nevada brothel owner and Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, Dennis Hof has died. He was 72. Nye County Sherriff's office confirmed. Hof owned Love Ranch brothel, located in Crystal, Nevada.
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at shopping center
Las Vegas police evacuated a southeast valley shopping center at Flamingo and Sandhill roads early Tuesday morning while they investigated reports of a suspicious package. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Metro hosts the K-9 Trials
The Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials returns to the Orleans Arena to benefit the Friends For Las Vegas Police K-9 group.
Kingman residents love their little town
Residents of Kingman, Ariz. talk about how they ended up living in the Route 66 town, and what they love about their quiet community. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Service at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Twelve unclaimed veterans are honored at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City in Oct. 9, 2018. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas house prices reach highest level in 11 years
Las Vegas house prices are rising But so is the amount of available homes on the market Still, properties priced below $300,000 are selling fast And September was the first time since June 2007 that the median house price reached the $300,000 mark Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country over the past year Recent data show the market is now less affordable than the national average
National Night Out
About 100 Summerlin residents gathered at Park Centre Dr. in Summerlin on Tuesday for National Night Out. Lt. Joshua Bitsko with Las Vegas Metro, played with 3-year-old David who was dressed as a police officer. Face painting, fire truck tours and more kept kids busy as parents roamed behind them. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rural homeless issue comes to a head in Pahrump
On Sept. 12, Pahrump sheriff deputies told residents of a homeless encampment on private property that they had 15 minutes to vacate and grab their belongings. That decision might face some legal consequences. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remembrance blood drive on October 1
A blood drive was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on the one year anniversary of the Oct. 1 shooting. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remembrance Lights memorial unveiled at St. Rose hospital
A dedication ceremony was held at St. Rose to unveil a memorial and to read the names of those who died on October 1, a year ago. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October Blood Drive Remembrance Wall
(Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October Blood Drive
Vitalent hosts a blood drive at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shootings. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October sunrise remembrance ceremony in Las Vegas
Myanda Smith, sister of Las Vegas shooting victim Neysa Tonks, speaks at the sunrise remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‪Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks to crowd at Oct. 1 sunrise remembrance ceremony ‬
‪Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks to the crowd at the Oct. 1 sunrise remembrance ceremony ‬at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Father of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim talks about college scholarship in his daughter's memory
Chris Davis, father of a Route 91 Harvest festival shooting victim, Neysa Tonks, talks about a college scholarship in his daughter's memory to assist the children of those who died in the shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Oct. 1 survivor Malinda Baldridge talks about life after the shooting
Malinda Baldridge of Reno attended the Route 91 Harvest festival with her daughter, Breanna, 17, and was shot twice in the leg when the gunman fired on the crowd.
Route 91 survivor talks about lack of progress in gun legislation
Heather Gooze, a Route 91 survivor, talks about lack of progress in gun legislation since the Oct 1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas/Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Museum opening "How We Mourned: Selected Artifacts from the October 1 Memorials"
The Clark County Museum is opening an exhibit "How We Mourned: Selected Artifacts from the October 1 Memorials" of items left to honor the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Memorial service for former RJ lawyer Mark Hinueber
Mark Hinueber, the Review-Journal's former lawyer and defender of the First Amendment, died in Las Vegas on Aug. 23. Hinueber, who was 66, worked at the RJ and other newspapers for 42 years. On Saturday, his friends and family gathered for a memorial service.
Army veteran honored in Henderson event
Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse was honored by fellow veterans in an event hosted by a One Hero at a Time at the Henderson Events Center.
Michelle Obama and Keegan-Michael Key urge Nevadans to vote
Former first lady Michelle Obama and comedian Keegan-Michael Key urged Nevadans to vote at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas Sunday, Sep. 23, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
1 dead, 1 wounded in North Las Vegas standoff
A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries on Thursday morning after being shot inside a North Las Vegas house. Police responded about 11 p.m. to a shooting at a home on the 5600 block of Tropic Breeze Street, near Ann Road and Bruce Street. The wounded woman, police believe, was shot by a man, who later barricaded himself inside the house. SWAT was called to assist, and when officers entered the house, they discovered the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Las Vegas Teen Makes Clothing Resale His Side Hustle
Las Vegas resident Reanu Elises, 18, started buying and selling streetwear online when he was a high school junior. Like many other young adults, the world of online resale applications like Depop and Mercari have made selling clothing online for a profit easy. Now, Elises spends his free time at thrift shops looking for rare and vintage clothing he can list on his on his shop. Now in his freshman year at UNLV as a business marketing major, Elises hopes to open a shop of his own one day and start his own clothing brand. He estimates that he's made about $1000 from just thrifted finds in the past year, which he'll use to buy more thrift clothing and help pay for expenses in college. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Fruition Vineyards Encourages Young Entrepreneurs to "Buy, Flip, Dream"
Once a month, young adults gather at Fruition Vineyards on South Maryland Parkway near UNLV to dig through a stack of rare, vintage and designer clothing that's marked down well below it's resale value. Shop founder Valerie Julian began the vent, dubbed "Fruition Vineyards" in August after running her streetwear shop since 2005. The event gives young entrepreneurs the opportunity to "buy, flip, dream" according to Jean. Meaning that they're encouraged to buy the clothing for sale and find a way to resell it for a profit, then reinvest that into whatever dream they pursue: college, a hobby or their own resale business. Shoppers lined up starting an hour before noon on the last Saturday in April for the opportunity and spoke about what they hoped to do with their finds and profits. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MadelynGReese
Local man goes under cover searching for answers to homelessness
Licensed mental health therapist Sheldon Jacobs spent 48 hours under cover posing as a homeless man in an attempt to gain perspective on the complex issue.
More in Nation and World
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like