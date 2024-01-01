46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Traveling in national parks was dangerous for visitors in 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 8:00 am
 
Dirt from Hilary covers parts of Badwater Road in Death Valley National Park in California on T ...
Dirt from Hilary covers parts of Badwater Road in Death Valley National Park in California on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Storm damage from Hilary is shown on State Route 190 on the way to Furnace Creek in Death Valle ...
Storm damage from Hilary is shown on State Route 190 on the way to Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park in California on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, as seen on April 4, 2023. (NPS)
The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, as seen on April 4, 2023. (NPS)
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)
Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah. (Jud Burkett/The Spec ...
Hikers climb down the Angels Landing trail in Zion National Park in Utah. (Jud Burkett/The Spectrum via AP)
Vehicles lining up to enter Zion National Park. (National Park Service)
Vehicles lining up to enter Zion National Park. (National Park Service)
Hikers climb up to Angels Landing at Zion National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hikers climb up to Angels Landing at Zion National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Who wants to go hiking? I do. Visiting national parks around the West is one of my passions.

Even though I didn’t get to see many of them in 2023, there has been plenty of news (both good and bad) about parks near Southern Nevada this year.

As a digital news editor for the Review-Journal, I tackled a few memorable items about the parks. Here are my favorites:

Death Valley flooding

Last August’s natural disaster was the latest chapter in a series of floods that have damaged roads and buildings at Death Valley National Park in California.

Storms delay reopening of North Rim

It was a pretty rough winter at the North Rim inside Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. It was so rough that the North Rim entrance didn’t reopen until June because of consistent heavy snowfall.

Zion sees 2nd-busiest year in park’s history

If you have visited Zion National Park in Utah in recent years and thought it was really crowded, you’re right. The park in southwestern Utah recorded 4,692,417 visits in 2022, its second busiest on record, the park reported in April 2023.

Grand Canyon hiker dies on trail

I’ve hiked inside the Grand Canyon several times, including traversing rim-to-rim in less than 24 hours. Unfortunately, it doesn’t surprise me when hikers die on the trails, which happens every year. In May, an Indiana woman died on the Bright Angel Trail.

Death at Zion

Staying with this grim subject, there were no reported hiker deaths at Zion National Park in 2023, unlike 2022. But there have been several in recent years, and I compiled a story about them. Zion hikers may want to read it before heading out.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
3
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
4
Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting near Strip
Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting near Strip
5
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year's cel ...
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
By The Associated Press

New Year’s Day arrived to cheers from tens of thousands of beaming people in Times Square who were showered with confetti and hugs after watching the descent of the lighted ball marking the birth of 2024 with hope for some.

Large waves crash in to Duncan's Landing north of Carmet, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, due ...
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
By Marcio Sanchez and John Antczak The Associated Press

Dozens of people watched construction of emergency barriers in Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference ...
Supreme Court getting heat to act on Trump ballot issues
Gregory Korte, Stephanie Lai and Greg Stohr Bloomberg News

“A single state is a random decision. Two states becomes a trend,” said Republican pollster Frank Luntz. And if a third state were to join, that would be “truly impactful,” he added.

More stories
Best hikes in Las Vegas, according to hikers
Best hikes in Las Vegas, according to hikers
Which mountain am I looking at? A guide to Las Vegas’ mountains
Which mountain am I looking at? A guide to Las Vegas’ mountains
Hiking Zion? You’ll need a permit to climb Angels Landing in 2024
Hiking Zion? You’ll need a permit to climb Angels Landing in 2024
Vegas’ outdoor recreation economy booming post-pandemic
Vegas’ outdoor recreation economy booming post-pandemic
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow
Las Vegas memes that kept us laughing in 2023
Las Vegas memes that kept us laughing in 2023