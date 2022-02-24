52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Truck convoy protesting pandemic measures continues rolling east

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 3:02 pm
 
Trucker Art Pflughoeft from Jump River, Wisconsin, sits in the cab of his semi while apart of T ...
Trucker Art Pflughoeft from Jump River, Wisconsin, sits in the cab of his semi while apart of The People’s Convoy staging at the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Daylight comes to The People’s Convoy parked overnight at the Great American Pizza and S ...
Daylight comes to The People’s Convoy parked overnight at the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Truckers listen to the National Anthem as they participate in a morning meeting to discuss the ...
Truckers listen to the National Anthem as they participate in a morning meeting to discuss the day’s plans as The People’s Convoy departs soon from the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Supporters cheer on The People’s Convoy as they arrive at Crazy Fred’s Truck Stop ...
Supporters cheer on The People’s Convoy as they arrive at Crazy Fred’s Truck Stop to fuel up for the next leg of their journey on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Truckers with The People’s Convoy fuel up at Crazy Fred’s Truck Stop for the next ...
Truckers with The People’s Convoy fuel up at Crazy Fred’s Truck Stop for the next leg of their journey on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A sign hangs on the back of an RV apart of The People’s Convoy fueling up at Crazy Freds ...
A sign hangs on the back of an RV apart of The People’s Convoy fueling up at Crazy Freds Truck Stop on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Truckers and support vehicles with The People’s Convoy line up to enter Crazy Fred&#x201 ...
Truckers and support vehicles with The People’s Convoy line up to enter Crazy Fred’s Truck Stop to fuel up for the next leg of their journey on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Signs on support vehicles apart of The People’s Convoy fueling up at Crazy Freds Truck S ...
Signs on support vehicles apart of The People’s Convoy fueling up at Crazy Freds Truck Stop on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Several supporters fly American flags from atop of a ridge above the I-40 as The People’ ...
Several supporters fly American flags from atop of a ridge above the I-40 as The People’s Convoy is soon to pass below on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The People’s Convoy moves east along the I-40 as they pass through Kingman, Ariz., on th ...
The People’s Convoy moves east along the I-40 as they pass through Kingman, Ariz., on the way to their next stop in Lupton, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Signs in support of truckers and The People’s Convoy parked for the night at the Great A ...
Signs in support of truckers and The People’s Convoy parked for the night at the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Truckers parked in a back lot for The People’s Convoy parked for the night greet the sun ...
Truckers parked in a back lot for The People’s Convoy parked for the night greet the sunrise at the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Truckers parked in a back lot for The People’s Convoy parked for the night greet the sun ...
Truckers parked in a back lot for The People’s Convoy parked for the night greet the sunrise at the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Food donations are ready for distribution to truckers apart of The People’s Convoy stagi ...
Food donations are ready for distribution to truckers apart of The People’s Convoy staging at the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Co-organizer Brian Brase gives morning instructions to truckers of The People’s Convoy b ...
Co-organizer Brian Brase gives morning instructions to truckers of The People’s Convoy before departing the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Truckers participate in a morning meeting to discuss the day’s plans as The People&#x201 ...
Truckers participate in a morning meeting to discuss the day’s plans as The People’s Convoy departs soon from the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Craig Alan Thomas of Las Vegas sings the National Anthem for truckers of The People’s Co ...
Craig Alan Thomas of Las Vegas sings the National Anthem for truckers of The People’s Convoy before departing the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Truckers participate in a morning meeting to discuss the day’s plans as The People&#x201 ...
Truckers participate in a morning meeting to discuss the day’s plans as The People’s Convoy departs soon from the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Co-organizer Jeff Hanson of Dallas hangs an American flag from the rear of his trailer as The P ...
Co-organizer Jeff Hanson of Dallas hangs an American flag from the rear of his trailer as The People’s Convoy readies to depart from the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Craig Alan Thomas of Las Vegas sings the National Anthem for truckers and supporters of The Peo ...
Craig Alan Thomas of Las Vegas sings the National Anthem for truckers and supporters of The People’s Convoy before departing the Great American Pizza and Subs on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The cross-country truck convoy protesting pandemic mandates and emergency measures slowly came to life Thursday morning as the sun came up over western Arizona.

Idle engines hummed and frost dotted a dusty lot behind a pizza restaurant in Golden Valley, Arizona, where truckers settled in for a night’s rest after completing the first leg of a trip toward Washington, D.C.

Art Pflughoeft, a trucker from Jump River, Wisconsin, was one of the first drivers standing in the lot Thursday. He said he joined the convoy to protest what he considers overreaching mandates.

“The government needs to get out of our private lives,” he said, standing next to the pink Peterbilt that he named Lucille to honor his grandmother. “They’ve had their foot on our throats for too long.”

The number of truckers in the convoy has grown, but the number of drivers in other vehicles appeared to have dropped off since the group departed late Wednesday morning from Adelanto, California, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles.

About 35 trucks were in the lot behind Great American Pizza and Subs, a humble restaurant that serves pizza in cardboard boxes that say “Make America Great Again.”

Truckers in the spotlight

On the more than 200-mile drive to Golden Valley, the convoy passed hundreds of people who had taken to overpasses — even in the most remote stretches of desert — to wave flags and cheer the protest on. Rolling into the restaurant lot Wednesday night, hundreds of cars lined the route, some with amber hazard lights flashing in the darkness.

Onlookers chanted and waved flags as they welcomed the convoy to a desert outpost just outside Kingman, Arizona.

“I was speechless,” Pflughoeft said. “It was humbling.”

Travis Bevelheimer, a trucker from Oberlin, Kansas, said he was overwhelmed by the support he saw for the demonstration in Golden Valley.

“Man, the only way I could describe it was that I was very proud to be an American, very proud to be part of this,” he said.

Organizers of “The People’s Convoy” say the demonstration is seeking an end to pandemic-related mandates and the federal COVID-19 emergency. The group is heading toward Washington, D.C., but says it is not planning to enter the city.

Organizers have stressed that they are not associated with other convoys that are heading toward Washington, and have tried to distance themselves from those that have alluded to being disruptive in the nation’s capital.

They’ve preached a peaceful, lawful demonstration.

Supporters and organizers insist the demonstration is not about political affiliation. Patriotic imagery dominates the convoy, but those expressing political beliefs along the route with flags, banners and apparel were anti-Joe Biden and pro-Donald Trump.

The People’s Convoy follows a similar convoy in Canada that led to protests, disruptions and arrests.

It also comes as California, Nevada and other states have started eliminating or easing pandemic restrictions. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a Biden administration vaccine mandate for large employers.

But organizers for the convoy say they are focused on ending the federal emergency declaration for COVID-19, something President Joe Biden extended last week.

Convoy heads east

Before leaving Great American Pizza and Subs to top off the diesel-fueled rigs, co-organizer Brian Brase, a trucker from Ohio, called a meeting with the other drivers, sharing information about departure plans and telling them to pick up whatever supplies they need from the piles of donations spread out near the restaurant.

At the meeting, a singer belted a rendition of the national anthem and the participants bowed their heads in prayer.

After fueling up at Crazy Fred’s truck stop next to Interstate 40, the convoy continued its journey east, passing through Kingman about noon.

The convoy is scheduled to continue its journey toward Washington through next week, concluding on March 5. Participants will spend Thursday night in Lupton, Arizona.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak upbeat in speech outlining priorities for 2022
Sisolak upbeat in speech outlining priorities for 2022
2
‘Return to normalcy’ for Nevada hospitals as COVID cases decline
‘Return to normalcy’ for Nevada hospitals as COVID cases decline
3
Here’s why Nevadans won’t see relief from a federal gas tax holiday
Here’s why Nevadans won’t see relief from a federal gas tax holiday
4
Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue recent downward trends
Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue recent downward trends
5
Nevada senator Jacky Rosen seeks to end solar panel tariffs
Nevada senator Jacky Rosen seeks to end solar panel tariffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden says Putin ‘chose’ war, hits Russia with new sanctions
By Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

 
Russia attacks Ukraine, shatters peace in Europe
By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

The chief of the NATO alliance said the “brutal act of war” shattered peace in Europe, joining a chorus of world leaders who decried the attack, which could cause massive casualtie.

Ukrainians who live in Lebanon holds placards and chant slogans during a protest against Moscow ...
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
By Raf Casert and Foster Klug The Associated Press

World leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe.

 
Russian troops enter Ukraine; Biden condemns attack
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Dasha Litvinova, Yuras Karmanau and Jim Heintz The Associated Press

President Joe Biden says he plans to speak to the American people Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected.

Los Angeles city councilmember Paul Krekorian, third from right, talks to a homeless man during ...
Cost to house 1 homeless person in LA reaches $837K
By Michael R. Blood The Associated Press

A $1.2 billion program intended to quickly build housing for Los Angeles’ sprawling homeless population is moving too slowly while costs are spiking.